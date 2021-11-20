Lazio, Immobile tries: part in the group, Pedro the alternative

FORMELLO – Property he tries to the last. Here is the escalation of his finishing: heating apart, the beginning of the tactical tests followed from the sidelines, then on the field with the orange refectory as center forward in the middle of Felipe Anderson And Moro. Mixed formations, but the news is different: the portion of the session carried out in a group by Ciro. In the final phase of the leg he alternated with Muriqi. Tomorrow he will carry out new instrumental checks, we will see if they will give the green light to his use. There are risks on its use, it is trying to dispose of the injury to the left calf, a very delicate area. The reserve card (tested throughout the stop) is represented by Pedro false nueve, deployed at the center of the trident in the celestial team. The Spaniard is ready to return to the left in case of a miracle by Property. At that point he would pay the price Zaccagni.

BIG MATCH. The dilemmas are on the offensive, the other choices seem relatively obvious. In midfield Cataldi in pole on She goes, on its sides Milinkovic And Luis Alberto. Basic intended for the bench. In defense he is out Marusic (positive at Covid, he is still in Serbia), on the flanks it’s up to Lazzari – recovered from calf injury – e Hysaj, ready to move to the left. In the middle Luiz Felipe and Acerbi, the titular couple. In goal Reina, owner of the goal posts in the league. For him it will be the 50th match in biancoceleste.

LIKELY TRAINING (4-3-3): Reina; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. Available: Strakosha, Adamonis, Patric, Radu, Escalante, Leiva, Akpa Akpro, Basic, Romero, Moro, Zaccagni, Muriqi. Annex.: Sarri.

Posted on 11/19