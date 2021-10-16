Lazio-Inter cryptocurrency derby: it will also be a challenge between Socios and Binance

After the break for the Nationals Serie A returns, with Inter visiting the Olimpico in Rome in the match that will see Simone Inzaghi’s come-back within the walls of what has been his stadium for years. An appointment highly anticipated by the fans even for this alone, but it will not be the only peculiarity of the match. On the pitch, together with Lazio and Inter, yes will also play a “crypto-derby” as the Sole24Ore. On the one hand, the Milanese who last September signed a multi-year agreement of 85 million euros with Zytara Labs with the support of the DigitalBits Foundation, which became the “official global cryptocurrency of the Nerazzurri club” – as the finance newspaper recalls in the online edition – and Zytara, which has become Inter’s “official global digital banking partner”. On the other hand Lazio, which in recent days has entered into a partnership with Binance, “a leading provider of infrastructures for cryptocurrencies, with a duration of two years with an option for a further year of renewal.