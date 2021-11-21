Lazio-Juve, Allegri’s winning realism

It is more cheerful than cheerful, for the moment, these are Bonucci times and not good ones. Yet Juventus, eighth two weeks ago with two knockouts in a row with Sassuolo and Verona, took home a heavy victory against Lazio from the Olimpico. The challenge between Allegri and Sarri, as presented on the eve, ie players against resultatisti, wins the first. Just yesterday’s game shows that every team is trainable, to say it with Allegri, even the imperfect Juve built this season.

The important thing is to make sacrifices. And Juve makes a lot of them, starting with the proposal, by commanding the game. Long balls, spills. The exit of Danilo, replaced by Kulusevski, led to the change of system, with a defense of 4 or more men in the middle, where Lazio had been the masters at the start. The other decisive episode was the penalty foolishly procured by Cataldi on Morata after 23 minutes. We do not know if the intervention or the following protests, decidedly inexplicable, even by the Lazio bench were more foolish. From there, after Bonucci’s transformation – who at this point will also have to take penalties in the national team – the perfect match for today’s Juventus emerged. Center of gravity at the bottom, careful closings, and faster restarts. Chiesa’s prodigious acceleration in the second half, awkwardly ruined by Kulusevski with the missing return assist, is a manifesto of what the HCL team can do on the counterattack, even more so if Morata resumes playing at acceptable levels.

In the ideal match that came out, this time Juventus added what they had missed before. Mental application, concentration, spirit of sacrifice, elements costing the last championships. The closing returns of Rabiot appeared to be the most encouraging note looking at it from Allegri’s perspective, but also the plays of the enthralling De Ligt, assisted by the excellent Bonucci. We really hope that the time has come to close any discussion on the Dutch boy’s usefulness. If he is not already one of the best European defenders, and perhaps he is, he is still essential for Juve’s defense and comeback. He uprooted the ball from Muriqi’s feet which led to the doubling, coincidentally after another, exhilarating bucking of the Church. The best recipe of the new Juve is summarized in the action of 2-0, closed by Bonucci again on a penalty: youth and experience served together, De Ligt-Chiesa plus the captain. The match against Chelsea will be able to give first place in the group on Tuesday, a precious and stimulating goal, while the match against Atalanta next Saturday will have the aim of raising the odds in the league.

Lazio had more possession in the first half, 56% according to the statistics, but frankly they produced few dangers to the opposing defense. Ciro Immobile, greeted by the fans before the match for the record for goals in the Biancoceleste jersey, recalled how much he weighs in the team’s economy. Without him on the pitch there has never been the perception of a true center forward. Pedro did not work in the first half, Felipe Anderson did not shoot in the second half and even less Muriqi, motionless without a capital letter. Lazio, which had beaten Roma and defeated Inter, left Juventus the three points that Sarri would have gladly tasted for a personal, human and understandable taste. Perhaps the special tension in the finale arises from here. However, they are small facts, things of the field, in an evening that put Juve back on track to a greater extent, obviously with the dry method of Allegri’s short nose. More than Marx’s revolution, Max’s realism.