Sports

Lazio-Juventus 0-2: Bonucci brace, Allegri beats Sarri | Final results

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 33 4 minutes read

The biancocelesti, fifth, host the bianconeri, eighth at -3: absent Dybala, Bernardeschi, Chiellini and De Sciglio

– Nov 20

goal

Final at the Olimpico: Lazio-Juve 0-2

It ends in Rome: Lazio-Juventus 0-2 with a brace from Bonucci’s penalty, Massimiliano Allegri beats Maurizio Sarri

90 ‘+ 1’

– Nov 20

admonition

Both coaches were booked, first Massimiliano Allegri and then Maurizio Sarri

90 ‘

– Nov 20

There will be four minutes of recovery

89 ‘

– Nov 20

exchange

For Allegri in Bentancur instead of Locatelli

88 ‘

– Nov 20

Counterattack by Kean who makes himself half the pitch then goes to the shot, firing a central shot saved by Reina

85 ‘

– Nov 20

admonition

Luis Alberto was also cautioned

84 ‘

– Nov 20

exchange

For Lazio in Basic instead of Cataldi

83 ‘

– Nov 20

goal

Bonucci doubles on a penalty

Bonucci again on a penalty and again the ball behind Reina: Lazio-Juventus 0-2

81 ‘

– Nov 20

occasion

Another penalty for Juventus

Chiesa flies on the counterattack on the left dribbling half defense of Lazio, including Reina who chases him and then lands him with a kick (yellow card): second penalty for Juventus

80 ‘

– Nov 20

Big bank on the right of Milinkovic who heads for the cut in the center of Muriqi’s area, but who arrives too long and with Bonucci’s body on him

64 ‘

– Nov 20

exchange

Massimiliano Allegri makes the second change: in Moise Kean instead of Alvaro Morata. Maurizio Sarri also took advantage of it for a second change, inserting Raul Moro in place of Felipe Anderson

65 ‘

– Nov 20

exchange

First change for Lazio: outside Zaccagni, inside Muriqi at the center of the attack

61 ‘

– Nov 20

Bonucci stops and asks for help, complaining of vision problems. Rugani ready to enter, but the Juventus captain tries to stay on the pitch

49 ‘

– Nov 20

On the corner kick the carom ball on the far post on De Ligt and then in the middle for Bonucci, who, however, makes a mistake in the fray when shooting towards the goal

48 ‘

– Nov 20

The first blast of the second half is from Kulusevski who flies to the right aiming Hysaj, who does not grant him the left: the Swede tries to hit the near post, rejects Reina with his foot in a corner kick

– Nov 20

goal

It starts again at the Olimpico

In Rome, the kick-off of the second half between Lazio and Juventus, the bianconeri leading 1-0 in the middle of the game. It starts again without changes

– Nov 20

goal

Lazio-Juventus 0-1 at the break

Teams in the locker room at the end of the first half, we go to the interval on the score of Lazio-Juventus 0-1 due to the penalty transformed on 23 ‘by Bonucci for Cataldi’s intervention on Morata sanctioned with a penalty after reviewing the action on the video .

45 ‘

– Nov 20

There will be four minutes of recovery

44 ‘

– Nov 20

Punishment from the trocar for the bank on the second post by Bonucci, who finds Rabiot in the center area, who ends the shot. On the ball rebound to Kulusevski, whose blow is rejected

43 ‘

– Nov 20

admonition

Hysaj was also booked for an intervention to stop Kulusevski’s counterattack run

41 ‘

– Nov 20

Great opportunity for Juve for the 2-0: combined action on the right between McKennie, Kulusevski and Cuadrado who almost from the back crossed to the far post where Morata tried the detour in a semi-reverse, high on the crossbar

36 ‘

– Nov 20

From 30 meters Milinkovic-Savic tries the blow from outside, it is insidious but it saves Szczesny

28 ‘

– Nov 20

admonition

The first yellow card of the match is for Juan Cuadrado for an intervention on Hysaj’s restart

23 ‘

– Nov 20

goal

Bonucci gives Juve the lead

On the spot Leonardo Bonucci who opens the right plate on his right, Reina senses but the shot is well placed: Lazio-Juventus 0-1

22 ‘

– Nov 20

occasion

Penalty kick for Juventus

Di Bello returns to the center of the field indicating that Cataldi’s contact was foul: it will be a penalty kick for Juventus

21 ‘

– Nov 20

Referee Di Bello goes to the video to relate

20 ‘

– Nov 20

Morata falls in the center of the area due to an intervention by Cataldi, the referee Di Bello keeps playing

15 ‘

– Nov 20

exchange

Danilo raises the white flag, Dejan Kulusevski enters his place. Cuadrado moves back to the defenders’ line

12 ‘

– Nov 20

Danilo remains on the ground after a personal action complaining of a pain in the adductor of the left thigh: the intervention of the doctors is needed

8 ‘

– Nov 20

Starting more of the Lazio brand, Sarri’s team keeps the ball in the game (but without approaching the goal) and immediately stops the Bianconeri actions

1 ‘

– Nov 20

Parties at the Olimpico

Everything is ready in Rome, Lazio-Juventus begins, anticipation of the thirteenth day of Serie A

– Nov 20

Lazio, the official line-up

These are Sarri’s choices (4-3-3): Reina; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Zaccagni

– Nov 20

Juventus, the official line-up

These are Allegri’s choices (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata.

– Nov 20

Juventus, the probable formation

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt, Lu. Pellegrini; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata

– Nov 20

Lazio, the probable formation

LAZIO (4-3-3): Reina; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Zaccagni

Allegri’s Juventus, awaited by the away match at Lazio, is aiming for a match in the standings against the opponents of the day.

Where to see it: Lazio-Juventus. scheduled at 6 pm, it will be streamed by Dazn.

November 20, 2021 (change November 20, 2021 | 20:03)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 33 4 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

is it going badly, stinged in Brazil and goodbye world-wide? – Free Daily

1 week ago

Juventus, Allegri: “Points are not made with words”. And Sarri stings: “Every team is trainable”

1 day ago

GdS – Vecino da Spalletti and the Nandez slope reopens. Two names for the attack

4 days ago

“I don’t think I have a better squad than last year. Bruno Peres and Jesus would have been useful. Refereeing? I have to protect myself and that’s all”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button