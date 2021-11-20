Lazio-Juventus 0-2: Bonucci brace, Allegri beats Sarri | Final results
The biancocelesti, fifth, host the bianconeri, eighth at -3: absent Dybala, Bernardeschi, Chiellini and De Sciglio
Final at the Olimpico: Lazio-Juve 0-2
It ends in Rome: Lazio-Juventus 0-2 with a brace from Bonucci’s penalty, Massimiliano Allegri beats Maurizio Sarri
90 ‘+ 1’
Both coaches were booked, first Massimiliano Allegri and then Maurizio Sarri
90 ‘
There will be four minutes of recovery
89 ‘
For Allegri in Bentancur instead of Locatelli
88 ‘
Counterattack by Kean who makes himself half the pitch then goes to the shot, firing a central shot saved by Reina
85 ‘
Luis Alberto was also cautioned
84 ‘
For Lazio in Basic instead of Cataldi
83 ‘
Bonucci doubles on a penalty
Bonucci again on a penalty and again the ball behind Reina: Lazio-Juventus 0-2
81 ‘
Another penalty for Juventus
Chiesa flies on the counterattack on the left dribbling half defense of Lazio, including Reina who chases him and then lands him with a kick (yellow card): second penalty for Juventus
80 ‘
Big bank on the right of Milinkovic who heads for the cut in the center of Muriqi’s area, but who arrives too long and with Bonucci’s body on him
64 ‘
Massimiliano Allegri makes the second change: in Moise Kean instead of Alvaro Morata. Maurizio Sarri also took advantage of it for a second change, inserting Raul Moro in place of Felipe Anderson
65 ‘
First change for Lazio: outside Zaccagni, inside Muriqi at the center of the attack
61 ‘
Bonucci stops and asks for help, complaining of vision problems. Rugani ready to enter, but the Juventus captain tries to stay on the pitch
49 ‘
On the corner kick the carom ball on the far post on De Ligt and then in the middle for Bonucci, who, however, makes a mistake in the fray when shooting towards the goal
48 ‘
The first blast of the second half is from Kulusevski who flies to the right aiming Hysaj, who does not grant him the left: the Swede tries to hit the near post, rejects Reina with his foot in a corner kick
It starts again at the Olimpico
In Rome, the kick-off of the second half between Lazio and Juventus, the bianconeri leading 1-0 in the middle of the game. It starts again without changes
Lazio-Juventus 0-1 at the break
Teams in the locker room at the end of the first half, we go to the interval on the score of Lazio-Juventus 0-1 due to the penalty transformed on 23 ‘by Bonucci for Cataldi’s intervention on Morata sanctioned with a penalty after reviewing the action on the video .
45 ‘
There will be four minutes of recovery
44 ‘
Punishment from the trocar for the bank on the second post by Bonucci, who finds Rabiot in the center area, who ends the shot. On the ball rebound to Kulusevski, whose blow is rejected
43 ‘
Hysaj was also booked for an intervention to stop Kulusevski’s counterattack run
41 ‘
Great opportunity for Juve for the 2-0: combined action on the right between McKennie, Kulusevski and Cuadrado who almost from the back crossed to the far post where Morata tried the detour in a semi-reverse, high on the crossbar
36 ‘
From 30 meters Milinkovic-Savic tries the blow from outside, it is insidious but it saves Szczesny
28 ‘
The first yellow card of the match is for Juan Cuadrado for an intervention on Hysaj’s restart
23 ‘
Bonucci gives Juve the lead
On the spot Leonardo Bonucci who opens the right plate on his right, Reina senses but the shot is well placed: Lazio-Juventus 0-1
22 ‘
Penalty kick for Juventus
Di Bello returns to the center of the field indicating that Cataldi’s contact was foul: it will be a penalty kick for Juventus
21 ‘
Referee Di Bello goes to the video to relate
20 ‘
Morata falls in the center of the area due to an intervention by Cataldi, the referee Di Bello keeps playing
15 ‘
Danilo raises the white flag, Dejan Kulusevski enters his place. Cuadrado moves back to the defenders’ line
12 ‘
Danilo remains on the ground after a personal action complaining of a pain in the adductor of the left thigh: the intervention of the doctors is needed
8 ‘
Starting more of the Lazio brand, Sarri’s team keeps the ball in the game (but without approaching the goal) and immediately stops the Bianconeri actions
1 ‘
Parties at the Olimpico
Everything is ready in Rome, Lazio-Juventus begins, anticipation of the thirteenth day of Serie A
Lazio, the official line-up
These are Sarri’s choices (4-3-3): Reina; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Zaccagni
Juventus, the official line-up
These are Allegri’s choices (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata.
Juventus, the probable formation
JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt, Lu. Pellegrini; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata
Lazio, the probable formation
LAZIO (4-3-3): Reina; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Zaccagni
Allegri’s Juventus, awaited by the away match at Lazio, is aiming for a match in the standings against the opponents of the day.
Where to see it: Lazio-Juventus. scheduled at 6 pm, it will be streamed by Dazn.
November 20, 2021 (change November 20, 2021 | 20:03)
