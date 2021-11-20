Lazio-Juventus 0-2, Bonucci decisive with a brace (from a penalty). The bianconeri beat Sarri and reach the biancocelesti in the standings
For the Lazio there is nothing… Beautiful. Sarri he’s furious to the end over that key episode in the 23rd minute. When the whistle of Brindisi is recalled to the Var for an intervention by Cataldi on Morata more than a few minutes late. The replay shows the ingenuity of the Roman director, even if the Spaniard – barely touched – passes out on the ground. He’s not wrong, Bonucci from the disk. Really a shame, because Sarri’s team starts the match with the right attitude and, instead, from that moment they let themselves be taken by the nervousness. Pedro false nueve is too isolated, Felipe presses and fights but he is imprecise, Zaccagni anonymous. Milinkovic he tries on punishment and from a distance, but it doesn’t really bother anyone. And then there Juve he waits for a while, he limits himself to a few counter-attacks and a semi-reverse by Morata in the Curva Nord.
DISASTER. In the second half, the Bianconeri start with another gear: Kulusevski first, Bonucci then, worry Reina. Then the big match is a highly drowsy competition. Pure Luis Alberto falls asleep in the only tempting opportunity on the edge of the area. Felipe is positioned as center forward in Pedro’s place until Sarri throws Muriqi into the fray. The Kosovar does not move anything. Indeed, only the air, when Milinkovic makes a splendid tower and Vedat the head hole. Then he lets himself be anticipated by De Ligt and there the counterattack of Chiesa starts with the madness of Reina. The goalkeeper is jumped and lands him to recover. Di Bello whistles the penalty without doubts this time, Bonucci transforms the brace from the spot. Sarri sits down, dejectedly on the bench. Without a building, Lazio has not won for 32 months, Ciro-dependency confirmed. On the other hand, this year the unbeaten home match is no longer the case, moreover with the engagement of the victorious Juve at the Olimpico in fifth place in the standings.
Lazio-Juventus, the match report
SECOND HALF
95 ‘- Triple whistle: just Bonucci at Juventus. The bianconeri beat Lazio with the defender’s brace on a penalty
ninety two’ – Milinkovic-Savic fouls McKennie. Allegri and Sarri, very nervous, are booked
90 ‘- Di Bello assigns four minutes of recovery
89 ‘- Allegri replaces Locatelli with Bentancur
88 ‘- Kean unleashed, goes away and aims at the opponent’s penalty area. The shot, however, is central and Reina manages to block it
86 ‘- Kean tries again on the counterattack: Reina neutralizes the attacker’s shot
84 ‘- Enter Basic in place of Cataldi
82 ‘- Bonucci makes no mistake from the spot and signs the 0-2 for the bianconeri. Luis Alberto booked for protests, before the realization of the defender
81 ‘- Reina knocks out Chiesa, launched towards the goal: penalty kick for the bianconeri. The goalkeeper is cautioned
79 ‘- Great opportunity for Lazio. Shore of Milinkovic-Savic, Muriqi fails to materialize for the biancocelesti
76 ‘- Immediately active Kean with a couple of conclusions that, however, do not hit the door
74 ‘- Allegri replaces Morata with Kean. Felipe Anderson is also out, while Raul Moro is in. The Lazio winger accused a calf problem
72 ‘- So many errors on both sides. Felipe Anderson’s post is intercepted, same fate for Chiesa on the overturning in front
66 ‘- Reina anticipates Morata and thwarts the opportunity for Juventus
65 ‘- First change for Sarri: in Muriqi instead of Zaccagni
59 ‘- Luis Alberto wastes a good opportunity for Lazio. The Spaniard fails to materialize from the edge of the area and tries a shot blocked by an opponent
50 ‘- Kulusevski again protagonist! After a great break from Chiesa in midfield, the former Atalanta loses a playing time and allows Lazio to recover and close it
48 ‘- Kulusevski breaks through from the right side of the penalty area, Reina rejects with her legs in a corner kick
46 ‘- The second half of the match between Lazio and Juventus begins. Until now, the penalty scored by Bonucci is enough for the Bianconeri
FIRST HALF
49 ‘- Ends the first half with a score of 0-1. The rigor achieved by Bonucci was decisive
45 ‘- Di Bello assigns 4 ‘of recovery
44 ‘- Juventus still dangerous, this time with Kulusevski. The former Atalanta’s shot is blocked by a defender
43 ‘- Foul by Hysaj in midfield: the referee punishes him with a yellow card
40 ‘- Juventus is close to doubling. Cuadrado breaks through on the right and serves Morata, all alone in the box, with a soft ball. The Spaniard hits in a scissor kick, but the ball ends up high over the crossbar
35 ‘- Lazio in pressing. Milinkovic-Savic shot from a prohibitive distance, Szczesny saves without too many worries
33 ‘- Lazio react: Felipe Anderson wins a free-kick from a good position, but Milinkovic-Savic’s shot is deflected by the barrier in a corner kick
28 ‘- Yellow for Cuadrado for a foul on Hysaj
24 ‘- Bonucci makes no mistake from eleven meters and signs the advantage of Juventus: 0-1 for the bianconeri
22 ‘- Di Bello assigns the penalty to Juventus after Cataldi’s foul on Morata
20 ‘- Pushes Juventus: Chiesa tries the cross from the left, closing in a corner kick. The referee goes to the Var to check Cataldi’s intervention on Morata
14 ‘- Danilo forced to go out on a stretcher after a conflict. In his place, Allegri chooses Kulusevski
8 ‘- Excellent action from Lazio that sets well and breaks through on the right. Nobody, however, manages to deflect Lazzari’s dangerous cross
1 ‘- After the message of Pope Francis, the match between Lazio and Juventus on the thirteenth day of Serie A begins
The homage of Lazio and the fans to Immobile for the 160 goals with the biancoceleste shirt
Lazio-Juventus, the official formations
LAZIO (4-3-3): Reina; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Zaccagni. Annex. Sarri
JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata. Annex. Merry