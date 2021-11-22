Lazio-Juventus 0-2, the tactical analysis | The Last Man

With a 2-0 against Lazio obtained without too much suffering, Allegri’s Juventus got back in the game for the race to qualify for the Champions League. The development of the game, however, was not particularly linear, and indeed had seen a Lazio start with a convinced attitude and a certain dominance of the field. Before studying the adaptations that finally led Juventus to triumph, it is worth going into the details of the first part of the match.

The two initial competition plans

In the first few minutes, Lazio’s 4-3-3 was opposed to Juventus’s 5-3-2. Sarri’s team, which had no property, presented itself with the trident Zaccagni, Pedro and Felipe Anderson, and the idea of ​​exploiting the lowering and widening of the tips to pull Juventus out of its low center of gravity and attack the area in the spaces created. Behind them, Cataldi again won the challenge with Lucas Leiva for the low top position between Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto, while Lazzari found a starting shirt thanks to the late recovery, also important for the injury by Marusic. The defensive line was completed by Luis Felipe, Acerbi and Hysaj.

Allegri on the other hand set the game on a containment strategy: the three central defenders had to be ready to come out aggressive on the trio of opposing attackers, while Cuadrado and Pellegrini started on the same line as themselves, so as to guarantee constant support against overloads. sideways in the more advanced areas – as well as a quieter climb to ensure superiority in the event that one of the defenders goes out. The midfield trio McKennie-Locatelli-Rabiot instead had the task of creating density in the middle and competing for all the second balls. And what was the plan with the ball? Allegri wanted above all to play behind the pressing of Lazio through the search for a launch for Morata, with Chiesa who had to go under him to take advantage of the banks and attack the line.

In the first part, Lazio played better. He controlled the opposing half of the pitch and re-attacked forward thanks to the number of men in the ball zone. The full-back on the strong side had to get up with the ball and the other to stay low, but otherwise the positional dynamics were different for the two side chains. Luis Alberto tended to stay more on the left and give support to Cataldi, while Milinkovic-Savic, starting from the right, often slipped into the center, also ending up with density on the opposite side. Zaccagni and Pedro often sought reception in inland areas, while Felipe Anderson remained wide on the right. An attitude that worked, as well as for the short re-aggressions, also for a certain collective sacrifice in retreating over longer distances that allowed Lazio to immediately absorb the offensive transitions that Juventus, given its structure and attitude, found itself often to lead with isolated players outnumbered.

Lazio, therefore, managed to keep the center of gravity of possession quite high in the first fifteen minutes, easily bypassing Juventus’s not very aggressive pressing. He passed to the flanks of his midfield or passed from the center, especially from Milinkovic, a constant reference even on long balls from behind.

This above is one of Lazio’s best actions in the first half (and in the game in general). Milinkovic-Savic receives in the space between McKennie and Locatelli, Bonucci comes out on him and consequently the rest of the Juventus defense tightens to cover. The next game change on Anderson is supported by a good internal run by Lazzari behind Pellegrini. Lazio could therefore create some danger on isolations on the right after density on the left, situations that Juve somehow managed thanks to a precise match of all the defenders and a great participation of the medians also in going down in the area to cover the spaces, especially Locatelli and Rabiot. The feeling, however, was that Lazio had an edge and that Juve, if they wanted to collect the three points, would have to touch up something. Providential, in this sense, was the injury of Danilo, who arrived in an individual attempt to restart on the long outnumbered.

How Juve has changed

Allegri, who could not count on De Sciglio or Bernardeschi, decided to insert Kulusevski in place of Danilo, withdrawing Cuadrado and simultaneously passing to a 4-5-1 on the defense with Kulusevski on the right and Chiesa on the left. Beyond the forced choice, it is possible that Allegri has chosen the former Parma and a different system precisely to react to the difficulties of the bianconeri. It was necessary to guarantee greater stability against Lazio’s overloads and game changes on the outside and find more effective solutions to get on with the ball. In short, with the entry of Kulusevski, Juventus practically arranged themselves in the mirror and were able to press better and a few meters higher. The most obvious benefit was being able to use two external players per band.

The side climbs were numerically more comfortable, and the possibility of having an extra player in the middle in the second row gave more security in coverage. Although Locatelli often remained flat when the ball hit the wing, in line with the other two midfielders, the space between the lines was manned by Bonucci and De Ligt, who were aggressive in breaking the line even without Danilo. The stability of Juve also came thanks to a certain attention in the readings by the three midfielders, called to move differently based on the circumstances.

In the first action above we can see, with the ball moving from the left to the right of Lazio, Chiesa and Pellegrini ready to manage the possible overlap of Lazzari, while Rabiot no longer has to worry about whether or not to come out to help outside, thus being able to deal with the Milinkovic-Savic movement. De Ligt and Bonucci are ready to deal with Pedro, while Locatelli and McKennie run away to recompose the line and build density in between. In the second action, however, we see the three midfielders in a situation of pressing on the opponent’s construction: with Morata alone in front, it was the midfielders who had to go out in turn at his flanks. In this case we see Locatelli go to Cataldi, who had moved to his right, while Rabiot leaves Milinkovic-Savic (who is immediately taken by McKennie) and rushes to the intercept on the verticalization towards Pedro.

But the benefits of the setup change weren’t just defensive. At the beginning Lazio managed to worry the Juventus construction. The intent of Sarri’s team was to push out the opponent’s circulation from the bottom, often running with all three forwards towards the ball zone and cutting out Locatelli more with “the shadow” than with a close marking . This type of pressing was working, also because Juve did not let themselves be asked to go immediately to Morata – hoping for a useful side for the Church.

Allegri calling the launch on Morata: Juve didn’t have the slightest intention of playing against pressure.

From the moment of Danilo’s change, Juventus has arranged with only two central players in addition to the goalkeeper in the first construction, while trying to keep the two full-backs higher from the start. Juventus therefore removed a man from the front line of construction by adding one further ahead and guaranteeing himself more chances of finding a superiority behind the pressing, at the cost of isolating Morata against the opposing defense. One thing that meant that the Spanish striker had even less chance of getting to the heart of the game, but that managed to put Acerbi and Luiz Felipe in a bit of a crisis. In this way, some more space was created behind the Lazio midfielders, open also thanks to Chiesa and Kulusevski who fixed at the width and committed Sarri’s two full-backs.

A few moments after Danilo’s exit, an immediate benefit from the new set-up: Kulusevski stares at Hysaj, Zaccagni comes out on Cuadrado and McKennie moves behind him followed with difficulty by Luis Alberto, triangulating with the Swede.

This brought some insecurity to Lazio, which came out less convinced: there was an extra reference to check above the ball line, which was often located behind the midfield or open wide. The two external players for each wing combined with the rotations of the three midfielders took the climbs of the corresponding opponents out of position and freed up spaces, inside or outside.

The moments preceding the action of the first penalty. Juventus takes the field thanks to a run to the right by Rabiot, who after attracting attention widens the game towards Cuadrado, who can attack the space freed by Kulusevski, in a tight position. Subsequently, on the other hand, Pellegrini is also in an advanced position, with the Church attacking the interior. The two will earn the throw-in from which Cataldi’s foul on Morata is born.

Of course, Juventus’ structure was not very fluid, and indeed it can be said that the only area in which the Bianconeri had a certain elasticity was the midfield. However, it was enough to put a Lazio player in difficulty, mentally suffering the disadvantage and tactically suffering the absence of Ciro Immobile. The greatest attacking weight in the central area of ​​the field fell on the shoulders of Milinkovic-Savic, and it is no coincidence that the best chance of the Lazio match went from one of its towers in the area (on which, however, the usual Muriqi did not even succeed. find the ball). In other circumstances, however, Lazio gave little support to the movements of Milinkovic, who was reactive enough to fill the spaces, but rarely managed to act as third man, also due to the strong orientation on the Juventus man in the central area of ​​the field.

Two actions in which the verticalizations on Milinkovic-Savic did not have adequate support.

Juventus took home three deserved points; Lazio really had too few solutions to attack the area, and did not know how to adapt to the opponent’s change of structure. This victory, in addition to giving excellent signals on Juventus’ positional defense, also provides some hints on the different weapons available to Allegri. Kulusevski’s match, for example, who came in to help Cuadrado on the right wing, was a good synthesis of both the uncertain moment and the potential of the Swedish talent.

Despite a big opportunity devoured in the area after a ride by Chiesa, Kulusevski found some effective play in the long run, such as the sprint in isolation with a right-footed conclusion against Acerbi at 47 ‘, a nice personal action at 67’ which began with a control oriented on the trocar and ended up with a poisonous ball on the far post, and above all the break with a throw for Chiesa in the action that led to the second penalty. These actions, alternating with a few others in which Kulusevski was unable to create anything, give us the image of a player who at the moment seems to need to play as much as possible, to get to the heart of the game as much as possible, to have the possibility of creating something useful and recognizable. Juventus’ Kulusevski, at the moment, is not a player who can live off a single flicker during a match in which, perhaps, the ball sees little: in short, he is not fulminating and sudden like Federico Chiesa, who on his side is acquiring an increasingly evident centrality in this team.

If one of the priorities of this new Juventus cycle is to develop a good number of young people at home, Allegri’s new course can only pass from the ability to give the right space and the right pressures also and above all to more raw talents. , like the Swede, always bearing in mind that the growth path is never linear and rather is based on mistakes and the possibility of making mistakes.

Meanwhile, a victory has arrived that partially closes the gap with the top four and above all inflicts a decent blow to Sarri’s Lazio, which now must be good at not collapsing. The fight for a place in the Champions League is more alive than ever.