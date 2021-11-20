Lazio-Juventus, Allegri regrets: “Situations must be exploited”

Massimiliano Allegri after Lazio-Juventus commented on the penalty victory of the Juventus team

Allegri comments Juventus’ victory against Lazio to ‘DAZN’: “The team played a great match, but we had too many untapped opportunities. The characteristics of the players have great potential, they are good at getting close to the area but then they are too hasty. In these situations we need to improve ”.

“Then there were situations with two minutes to go. We have someone on the ground dying and we hit the heel, Kulusevski has to go to the flag and instead tries a dribble. You have to stay focused until the end because then you get a goal and it’s not nice ”.

Allegri then continues: “We have had many opportunities, but above all the team has not given me even one chance, apart from the header. We handled the ball well. It wasn’t easy because Sarri’s teams are good at dribbling and tonight we limited it ”.

Allegri and the short muzzle: “When you understand it, it will be late”

The reference to dualism with Sarri is inevitable: “Particular satisfaction? No, I enjoy it and when you understand it it will be too late. I have fun and you want it like this: I tell you the opposite of what I think, so you have fun and that’s okay with me. It is not a question of short nose or Sarrismo: it was Lazio-Juventus not Sarri against Allegri. There isn’t a coach who doesn’t like to play but there are opponents, their strength. Football is also strategy, there is a moment where you have to hold the ball, a moment when you need to counterattack, when you need to defend. The match is not a protocol. But I have to tell you: you have fun like this and I’m happy ”.

Dybala – “I hope you come back soon. He can play in the front three with a cover half: it is important that he is well ”.