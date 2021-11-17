Sports

Lazio-Juventus, festival of the injured | Another striker in doubt

Lazio-Juventus risks becoming the festival of absences, to Immobile and Dybala risks adding another name

It is certainly one of the big matches of the next Serie A day, but Lazio-Juventus risks becoming a festival for the injured. Both the biancocelesti and the bianconeri are dealing with various injuries. Lazio will not be able to count on Ciro Property, while Paulo’s conditions are worrying at Juventus Dybala.

Lazio, however, could deal with a further absence. Indeed Pedro did not finish today’s training, stopped by a physical problem. The Spaniard, that Sarri would have chosen as a replacement for Immobile in his 4-3-3, he stopped due to an ankle problem caused by a clash with Radu. A forced stop that would complicate Sarri’s plans and not a little. It remains to be seen whether the Spaniard stopped to manage forces and to avoid other problems or if it is a more serious matter. At this point, however, the coach is forced to reflect and think of another alternative in view of what will be the match against his former team. The most probable hypothesis would therefore be Muriqi at the center of the biancoceleste attack.

