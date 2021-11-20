Lazio-Juventus, Property in tears! What happened at the Olimpico

A few minutes before the start of Lazio-Juventus valid for the 13th matchday of Serie A, Ciro Immobile bursts into tears in front of the fans: what happened.

It had to be the match of Ciro Immobile, but the striker had to reluctantly renounce Lazio-Juventus due to an injury. The biancoceleste striker has a calf problem, which forced him to forfeit even for his commitments with the national team. Sarri also hoped until the end, postponing the decision to call him or not until this morning after the last tests. But in order not to risk worsening the problem, the medical staff together with the technical one decided to preserve the attacker.

And perhaps, precisely because of the importance of the big match at the Olimpico, Ciro bursts into tears in front of their fans, despite today it should have been a party. A party all for him.

Read also >>> Cristiano Ronaldo, who hit by Nedved: “After his farewell, Juve has …”



Immobile in tears: the homage of the Lazio fans is moving

Just before the stop, Ciro Immobile definitely outlasted Lazio all-time scorer Silvio Piola. The former striker was stopped at 149 official goals (159 including those not counted by the statistics of the Central European Cup). And for today’s match against Juve, the Olimpico has reserved a dream welcome, complete with banners and choreography dedicated to the attacker from Campania. The emotion, however, played tricks and Ciro. In fact, during the tour of the field to thank his supporters, he burst into tears.

Ciro is moved. The Laziali are moved.

Thanks Ciro, thanks Bomber.

We love you. You are HISTORY.#Property #SSLazio pic.twitter.com/JpDUup49H0 – (@carlo_goodlife) November 20, 2021

Ciro #Property est devenu le meilleur buteur de l’histoire de la Lazio en marquant face à l’OM. “Bienvenue dans l’histoire”, he rend hommage sa curve. Le buteur est en larmes #LazioJuve pic.twitter.com/Z3Dm7foSbO – GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) November 20, 2021

A cry that moved all those present at the Olimpico, who arrived en masse for the super-challenge but also to pay homage to Property: best all-time scorer in the Lazio. And the gap with Piola will continue to grow. It will be hard to break the record.