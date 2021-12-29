Lazio, Lazzari is out but the sale is difficult: after the farewell there is Kurzawa

The suitcase is ready. Maybe not physically, but mentally Lazzari he has already emptied his locker in Formello. Except for sensational twists, his future will no longer be at the Lazio. Strongly desired by Inzaghi in the summer of 2019 and paid 11 million euros plus 4 bonuses, the former Spal from perfect fifth in midfield was unable to convert to the right-back of Sarri’s 4-man defense. Appearances in hand (only 5 as a starter in the league), it is clear that Lazzari is no longer part of the biancoceleste project. We had already told about it on TuttoMercatoweb.com, even before the Tuscan technician – with his usual transparency and frankness – after Venice confirmed everything. “Lazzari coming out? Anyone with a strong request can be suspected “

The sale of Lazzari is not easy: even rightly, the blue side does not accept a definitive transfer to a club inferior to Lazio. Here because Turin And Bologna, at the moment, they are not being considered by his staff. An obstacle to overcome for Lazio, for which – given the problems of the liquidity index – selling Lazzari becomes fundamental. Otherwise there will be no signings and the left-back who invoked Sarri will not arrive.

Kurzawa PSG to date is the first name on the list of left-handed defenders. It is a great opportunity and has received the blessing of the technician. He wants to redeem himself and is 29 years old, in short, the right maturity to make a difference again and still live one last great adventure as a protagonist. What is certain is that the Psg, who considers him a surplus (only 9 minutes in the season he has collected) and is willing to give it away, will have to take on a part of his substantial salary: 4 million euros. This is the necessary condition for the success of the negotiation, as is Lazzari’s farewell.