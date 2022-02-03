Lazio, Lotito challenged in Formello by the ultras: the banners

A peaceful protest in the ways, but very hard in the contents. This is what the Lazio fans staged today in Formello. The appointment had been announced a couple of days ago, the day after the closing of the winter market, which ended in a very disappointing way for the biancoceleste square (only a couple of purchases made: the Portuguese striker Cabral and the Serbian defender Kamenovic, reinforcements that have absolutely not ignited the fan’s imagination). The Lazio ultras have thus decided to concretely express their strong disappointment which, moreover, is not only related to the management of the last market, but to the entire corporate policy of President Lotito.

The choirs and banners

–

Thus, around lunchtime, a few hundred Biancocelesti supporters blocked the entrance road to the sports center in Formello, where Lazio are training. The players (today’s session was set for 3 pm) had partly already crossed the gate and were therefore already inside the center, the others entered through a secondary entrance, which they reached without any problem. The dispute was in fact peaceful, as we said, and was not, moreover, aimed at the players. In fact, almost exclusively President Lotito was targeted by the approximately 500 supporters present. He is hailed as “too thrifty” (euphemism) and unsuitable for the role he has occupied for nearly 18 years. The protests of the organized supporters against him are certainly not new, far from it. They went through his entire presidency, even though they had dropped a lot in recent years. Now, however, they have regained vigor. Fueled not only by the disappointing market, but also by other issues. Like that of expensive tickets (fans complain of too high ticket prices for matches and the absence of initiatives in their favor). During the dispute, which lasted for a couple of hours, a banner with the words “Shame” was also displayed. In addition to Lotito, sports director Tare was also the target of the protests of the fans. He is accused of the endorsement of the presidential decisions and the approach to the market. Instead, as we said, the coach Sarri and the players have been spared. For which, however, the general climate is certainly not idyllic.