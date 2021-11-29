Lazio, Lotito is furious. Sarri gives a 40-minute speech

Luckily there is the office of senator (between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow the eventual scheduling of the vote will be decided) to distract him, but Lotito he is furious about what happened yesterday at the San Paolo. The president wanted to send it back right away Lazio in retreat, then he was dissuaded. In his mind, the measure is still at stake, but at this point it would no longer make sense. The number one in the next few hours will be in Formello to groom the team after the bad 4-0. There is also the defeat against the Naples candidate for the Scudetto, but Immobile and his teammates never took the field, as happened also in Bologna and Verona after the European commitment.

Right after the Bentegodi, Lotito had locked up the retreating group, interrupted after the midweek victory against Fiorentina at the Olimpico. Now, Udinese will arrive in this round. Sarri this morning he spoke for 40 minutes in the locker room, then Lazio went down to the ground for the training session. Attention, because Lotito’s fury is coming for yet another unjustifiable attitude and anything can happen.