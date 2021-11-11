Lazio, Lotito: “Sarri to open a cycle. Property? He did not start injured”

During the presentation of the new Olympic Stadium tour, Claudio Lotito he gave a long interview to the media present in which he touches on many issues concerning the world Lazio and not only. These are all the declarations of the Biancoceleste president, also collected by our editorial staff in a video.

A comment on the new stadium tour?

“It is an initiative that we have wanted with all our strength and that allows us to pass on our history, our values ​​and the emotions experienced over time. We have made available all innovative technology that will allow fans to live in an empathetic way. the whole history of Lazio. Together with Rome and the Federation, we have made this joint venture with Sport and Salute. We have associated the national team, which represents Italian football, and Lazio and Rome, which are the two reference clubs in Rome “.

Will you be sorry that Immobile will not be present against Switzerland?

“Unfortunately, it has happened and often happens that my players have health situations that do not allow them to play. It was considered by the staff of the National team that Ciro was unable to play, which we also found, and therefore He came back. We are used to preventing certain situations in society, like Lazio we have special assistance. We know every critical issue of each player and we are able to prevent it. It is no coincidence that we have very few injuries, but when the players pass through the hands of other staff situations may arise that perhaps could have been avoided ”.

The conditions of the property?

“I was not surprised because we have immediate knowledge of situations. The doctor immediately informed me of the problem in the national team. We have not just one doctor, but a large staff with different professionals for each area. There are so many elements that affect a performance. Immobile has returned with an edema that does not allow us to immediately assess the extent of the problem. Now we are having the edema reabsorbed and then we will have the MRI check the situation. I don’t know how he trained in Coverciano, aside or not, he trained anyway. It could also be that he didn’t have to train. If he had already been injured he certainly would not have left, we would have prevented him. We did not have any problems from a medical point of view, nor from a clinical one, nor from that of the player’s will. We learned everything when he had already left. This isn’t the first time this has happened, but I don’t have to talk to anyone. Everyone has their own skills, I stick to my role as president of Lazio. And in this sense I try to implement all the actions that are aimed at initially preventing and eventually treating any problem. Attack the staff of the national team? I do not attack anyone, I have made a chronicle of the facts, after the resonance we will evaluate the entity of the situation “.

A thought about too many close engagements?

“We need to rethink the football system on the basis of the new media, commercial and above all physical needs. The rhythms have totally changed. Stress is not only physical but also mental fatigue. We also did a study on the possibility of getting injured. Balance mechanisms are needed to allow athletes to recover physically and mentally. Clearly, playing at short distances even with different game systems and training loads can lead to dyscrasia from a muscular and physical point of view and therefore injuries “.

Chiellini is back to talk about Superlega …

“I am always available to find solutions that balance everyone’s needs and the components that contribute to this system. We need to find solutions that help clubs to have greater revenues and greater visibility, but at the same time they must consider the needs of the athletes who suffer further stress. Today the football system has totally changed. Once it was linked only to the presence in the stadiums, today it is linked to the ability to convey emotions through technological means .. Now you will see that we have built an innovative one, but all these speeches go to also burden on the athletes. We need to find a system that also guarantees the protection of the players “.

Sarri’s choice?

“If I chose it, it is because I believe that he is the right person to open a cycle and carry it on for a long time. He is a football teacher and as such I believe that at Lazio there are the conditions to play good football also linked to the formation of the players and therefore in the long term. And it seems to me that this was also found in concrete terms by him “.

Are you seeing what Inzaghi is doing at Inter?

“I already have many problems of my own, I can’t even think about those of others. Here at Lazio there are the conditions to do very well. I’m not saying this because the innkeeper says the wine is good, but because so many find it. Our sports center is one of the largest in Italy and one of the best equipped. From an environmental point of view, it allows you to play football in the name of sporting values. It gives the opportunity to let players express their full potential, enhancing it, in a family environment “.