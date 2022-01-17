Lazio, many absences for Sarri: Lazzari finds his place, Felipe for Pedro

FORMELLO – An angry goal, it will make him find the starting shirt. Lazzari if you book on the right, against Udinese in the Italian Cup they will take their place back from the first minute. Sarri he has few men to rotate in each department, but he can choose between the three full-backs of the squad. This time he should rest Marusic, ok during the finishing but went out in Salerno for a slight ankle sprain. Hysaj, despite the new tests from the center, he could move to the left as happened in the second half at Arechi. In the middle, the same couple is favored Luiz Felipe-Patric, the only alternative is Vavro. Unripe is out for muscle injury, Radu has not been seen on the field since Thursday, before him they had disappeared from the radar Basic And André Anderson. He’s still in the infirmary Akpa Akro and he added himself Pedro, struggling with a problem in his right calf. His stop must be quantified, he should have remedied a stretch: the Spaniard is traveling towards the forfeit also for the match with Atalanta.

LITTLE TURNOVER. In goal we will see each other again Reina, surpassed in the hierarchies by Strakosha after the first part of the season. Tomorrow he will touch up the Spaniard. In midfield Milinkovic And Luis Alberto on the sides of Cataldi: the 1994 class is disqualified for the next championship and for this reason it should be confirmed. She goes will be used on Saturday against Atalanta. Front Property Supported by Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni. Muriqi is on the edge, Moro And Romero could find space in the race. Probable call for Bertini And Floriani Mussolini, baby of the Spring of Calori.

LIKELY TRAINING (4-3-3): Reina; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. Available.: Strakosha, Adamonis, Marusic, Floriani Mussolini, Vavro, Leiva, A. Anderson, Bertini, Moro, Romero, Muriqi. Annex Sarri.