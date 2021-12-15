Lazio market, Tare and Lotito ready to please Sarri: the names on the table

Lazio market, Tare and Lotito want to please Sarri in the next January market: here are all the names on the table

Last night’s Christmas dinner at home Lazio it also served to finalize market strategies for the January session. Tare And Lotito, as far as possible and always with an eye on accounts and expenses of redundancies (Vavro, Jony, Durmisi, Escalante And Muriqi above all) have every intention of pleasing Maurizio Sarri.

As reported by the editions of The messenger and of Gazzetta dello Sport today on newsstands, the main objectives are a striker and a left-back, with Sarri who would also like a central but with less urgency than the other two roles. As for the advanced department, it was a two-way race Botheim And Hudson-Odoi, with the second real passion of the Tuscan technician. Two other possible alternatives are lasagna, which could come from Verona on loan with the right of redemption, e Jetro Willems, 27 years old, already approached Lazio in 2015 and today in force at Greuter Furth, expiring in 2023. As a left side Sarri would like Emerson Palmieri, already searched in the summer and now reborn in Lyon. It is difficult to hypothesize an interruption of the loan to the French but Tare will make an attempt. Finally, as far as the central defender is concerned, the Commander’s favorites are Rugani And Ferrari of Sassuolo. It promises to be a hot January.