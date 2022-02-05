Lazio, Marusic makes it. Great doubt in midfield

FORMELLO – Marusic there, he trains in a group after the day of work in the gym (due to plaques). Today he calmed down. Sarri did not lose another piece in defense, already an orphan of the injured Unripe (second degree stretch, he tries between Bologna and Porto). The Montenegrin, on the other hand, has regularly carried out the anti-Fiorentina finish and will move as left-back tomorrow. Hysaj, despite the umpteenth evidence from central, is ahead of Lazzari To the right. In between, with Acerbi out, the favorite Radu on Patric to flank Luiz Felipe. The baby will find space among those called up Floriani Mussolini: he did not start with the Primavera, he will remain in the first team also due to the absence of Kamenovic (at least to date). The 2000 class, registered on January 31st after the months spent in stand-by, is solving visa-related bureaucratic issues in Serbia. He could reach his comrades directly in Florence and be summoned for the first time.

DOUBT. The biggest doubt is always in midfield. Basic or Luis Alberto? This time the Croatian could win for the search for greater balance on the part of Sarri. Tight ballot. The other two places are definitely of Milinkovic (hit in the hip during today’s leg, got up and continued) e Cataldi, returning to directing once the disqualification has been served. Front recovered Pedro, who disposed of the calf injury remedied in Salerno. Probable trident with him along with Property And Zaccagni. Cabral in training he is tried as a right winger, Felipe Anderson is moving from false nueve given the sale of Muriqi. Romero, due to absences, he participated in the tactical tests as a left-back. The emergency makes a virtue.

LIKELY TRAINING (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Radu, Marusic; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Basic; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni. Available.: Reina, Adamonis, Lazzari, Floriani Mussolini, Patric, Leiva, A. Anderson, Luis Alberto, Romero, Moro, Felipe Anderson, Cabral. Annex.: Sarri.