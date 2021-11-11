Lazio, minimal hopes for Immobile: the hour of the false ‘nueve’, ideas | A league

Everything was expected in the house Lazio (and not only) except for the sudden stop of Immobile. “Glad to be back, the last injury prevented me from being close to the team “, so said Ciro yesterday at the conference before leaving the retreat of theItaly for soleus edema of the left leg. Tile for Mancini ahead of the match against Switzerland, but also for Sarri. The Commander risks not having it nor against the Juventus, nor col Naples, the last two big matches left on the calendar in A league.

IRREPLACEABLE – Pending further investigations that the attacker in all probability will carry out by the weekend, there is great apprehension about his condition. The risk of stretching is high. So far Immobile has only missed one race. It is about Bologna-Lazio, coincidentally ended 3-0 for the rossoblu. In the other 15 matches the Biancoceleste captain scored 11 goals and provided 2 assists playing 1238 minutes, almost all those available (1440). A figure that makes us understand how much Sarri counts up to a thousand before replacing a generous like Ciro. This time, however, it will be hard to prepare the next match considering also the number 17 available. The staff will actually attempt the unexpected recovery, but in the meantime the Commander has already begun to think about plan B.

FALSE NEW ARRIVAL – In the only game in which Immobile did not play, Sarri lined up Muriqi preferring it to the light trident with Raul Moro. Despite the very negative performance of the whole team in Bologna, the Kosovar striker confirmed all doubts about him. An untapped chance and achieved in just oneself 5 minutes in the following 7 official matches. A clear rejection, also confirmed by the 90 minutes of Immobile against Marseille And Salerno despite being bruised (worth the calf injury). If Ciro does not make it against Juve, therefore, it seems that the moment has finally arrived false nueve.

Sarri thinks about it from the first national stop, but due to the two injuries of Zaccagni (ileo-psoas and knee) has never been able to experience it in official competitions. In the 6 seasonal appearances the former Hellas he never played alongside Felipe Anderson and Pedro. Either with one or the other. Returning to the Lazio-Salernitana antivigilia, now the class of ’95 will have scarce two weeks to work at their best with the group, as already done this afternoon. He then advances his candidacy from 1 ‘if the Property were to forfeit. Obviously on the left. Whose turn would it be in the center? Obviously a Pedro. Sarri’s loyalist has been deployed several times as the central reference of the trident in training without Immobile and Muriqi, just as happened today in Formello. The three goals in a row in Serie A are an excellent business card to replace Ciro, always hoping for a miracle.