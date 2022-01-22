Lazio: Muriqi stops Tare’s moves, there is another way to unlock the transfer market | Market

There Lazio continues to remain firm in the winter market, despite Maurizio Sarri continues to ask for players who are able to marry with his technical project. The obstacles to be overcome at present are: the sale of Vedat Muriqi and the liquidity index. The two obstacles are closely linked to each other and without the departure of the Kosovar, either outright or with an onerous loan, it would not be possible to give the go-ahead to the operations already set up by the ds Tare (Casale dell’Hellas Verona, Parisi dell’Empoli and Lapadula dal Benevento).

MURIQI AND LIQUIDITY INDEX– Muriqi still can’t find accommodation. The track that led to CSKA was closed by the Albanian ds in the pre-match of the Italian Cup and apart from some rumors coming from Turkey, with a turnover of SuperLig clubs (from Galatasaray first to Besiktas then), at the moment there is no one imminent sale on the horizon. To hold back the suitors are the 10 million euros and more than the company asks biancoceleste, in order not to create a capital loss – the former Fenerbahce cost almost 20 million -, but above all the very low employment: since the beginning of the season he has played just 384 minutes despite 15 appearances. The sale of the Pirate, between collection of the card and salary saved, would bring in the Lazio coffers the 14 million euros necessary to exceed the threshold of 0.6 imposed by the liquidity index, unlocking the market.

EXTREME SOLUTION – If Lazio fails to collect the 14 million in a short time to be able to unlock the market, an extreme solution will be needed: Lotito should put his hand to his wallet or find a new sponsor who guarantees him the necessary amount. The president’s goal would be to pay the difference between the 14 million and the collection of the sales, but the lack of admirers both for Muriqi and for the other departing, Manuel Lazzari, leads to the coverage of the entire amount sooner and later to return the shopping when the two players are away from Formello. Hesitating 11 days from the end is no longer possible: time is running out, and Sarri and the Lazio fans want to see a more competitive team after January 31st.