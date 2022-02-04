Lazio News – Sarri: “It will be very difficult in Florence. Unhappy? I’m not falling for it … “

The coach dribbles the questions on the transfer market. “With Fiorentina it will be an important test to confirm the defensive progress.”

After the stop for the national team training course and the end of the transfer market, the Serie A championship restarts. Fiorentina. These are the declarations of the Biancoceleste coach.

Defense improvements

“Tomorrow we measure ourselves in this respect. Fiorentina have important numbers, if we have grown up, we will see it tomorrow evening. The team is more compact, I hope that the defensive phase of the last few matches is the result of this improvement.”

“It is not a delicate moment. In the last twelve games we have lost two, one against Sassuolo and one against Inter. It is not a delicate moment.”

“The transfer market is over. It is useless to talk about it and speculate about it. Any kind of speech can backfire on the team. We have to do better with these players. I have to keep the team away from alibis. We can and must do better than we have. done so far “.

“It was something we had said to do for some time. The idea was to have a barbecue here in Formello, but we didn’t have the chance. In the end we went out for lunch. The team is in a good moment, the group is solid “.

“Let’s see what this guy can give us. I know him very little, someone on the staff has followed him at the last minute. Physically he has something less than ours because he has recovered from an injury. He is more explosive than resistant. In these two days I tried him as a winger. We’ll see if he can also play the central striker, even if I have Felipe Anderson who can play in that role. “

The relationship with the president Lotito

“I heard him two or three days ago. The relationship with the president is a direct relationship. He tells me what he can and cannot do. There are no problems in the relationship. Disappointed? This is a trap, I’m sixty-three years old, I don’t fall for it “.

The situation of the contract

“The rest week still coincided with the open market, and therefore there was no mention of my contract”.

“He’s fine, but he could have a problem with holding. I have to consider whether to start it or to use it while the game is in progress. It has a non-ordinary brilliance.”

Seven games in twenty-two days

“In the meantime, let’s think about tomorrow’s. Fiorentina’s home performance is clear. It is a team that has a very violent approach to matches, enters the field with maximum performance. Then we will see the conditions of the team from time to time.”

“He still works separately with the physiotherapists. In a few days he could come back to work with us, but I’m not sure. First he will have to do a checkup between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.”

“He’s pretty good. Over the past two or three months he’s been pretty good. And when he stopped, then he got back on the line.”

Basic’s condition after the robbery suffered

“I saw him with a white face. Yesterday he was on the pitch. He lived through an episode that shook him a little, it would happen to anyone. But it ends there. He moved well on the pitch.”

“He has bureaucratic problems, he is not with us at the moment”.