Lazio, no new positive for Atalanta: team ready to go, we play

Everything will be decided shortly: at 9:30 the charter flight from Bergamo to Rome should be scheduled, if you do not play the recovery is very difficult

UPDATE 09:48 AM – As reported a few moments ago by Sky, no new positives would have emerged in the swabs carried out this morning. Gasperini’s team is currently on the field in Zingonia, at the end of the session, barring surprises, the departure for Rome should arrive. At the moment, the race is being played.

Eyes and ears aimed at Bergamo in the house Lazio, a few hours from the theoretical starting whistle of the referee Sozza at the Olympic stadium. The race valid for the twenty-third round of the championship, less than 12 hours from the start, is in fact still in doubt. Everything will depend on the outcome of the new ones pads of Atalanta players. Considered mandatory, as stated in the press release of late yesterday afternoon, after “further positivity to Covid-19 which advised the departure of the charter flight tomorrow morning“. The morning in question has arrived and the permission to board will only come from the results of the swabs. But what is the situation of the Goddess?

As the colleagues of calcioatalanta.it, four new positivity emerged, to be added to the three already known. Seven, therefore, in total: a number very close to nine, which would trigger the postponement according to the new protocol. The charter flight that should bring Gasperini and the players available to Rome seems to be scheduled for 9:30, with the result of the swabs of the late evening of yesterday therefore expected in minutes. The CorSport, on the other hand, he speaks of a finishing session in Bergamo awaiting the results – in this case, tampons would have been made this morning – and only after departure. In any case, news is expected shortly. If the race were to be postponed, however, attention to the total emergency calendar. Without forgetting, moreover, that Atalanta already has a game to recover.

Going to see the commitments of the two teams, the match could certainly not be recovered before March. From that moment, it will depend on the way in the cups. Both Lazio and Atalanta, in fact, are in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup and in the Europa League play-offs. The biancocelesti will face the Rossoneri of Pioli in the national competition and Porto in the continental one. Fiorentina and Olympiakos the rivals of the Bergamo players. With the exception of the last ten days of March, dedicated to the national teams, all the other midweek rounds up to the end of the championship are already potentially occupied. It will then depend on the progress of both teams in the cups. Should they come out of both or the same competition, recovery would not be a problem. If they were to come out of one cup and one from the other or both go forward, the recovery risks becoming a very thorny puzzle..

January 22, 2022 (change January 22, 2022 | 09:49)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link