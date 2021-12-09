Lazio off, the first place is Galatasaray

There Lazio fails to break through the defensive wall of the Galatasaray and does not hit the first place in the group of Europa League. At the Olimpico it is 0-0, biancocelesti forced into the playoffs.

Lazio, first half off

Not very funny first half which, however, turns on in the end, with one occasion on each side. Directly from the corner, the Galatasaray puts the chills on Lazio: Van Aanholt hits the post from the corner after deflecting Zaccagni involuntary Luiz Felipe is quick to anticipate Feghouli removing the threat.

However, it immediately reacts Lazio, with a nice ride on the right wing of Zaccagni: the outside from the bottom finds Ciro Immobile who, however, from a good position fails to frame the mirror of the goal, concluding with a high left.

Europa League, Lazio pushes in the second half

In the second half he tries Basic from a distance at 56 ‘, but the conclusion does not give the creeps Muslera. At 60 ‘the Galatasaray shows up with Diagne, but the attacker’s header is inaccurate. There Lazio presses, forced to win to finish first in the group, the Galatasaray instead it closes well and tries to hurt on the counterattack. At 72 ‘the axis Milinkovic–Property it works, after the assist from the Serbian head but the shot of the Biancoceleste attacker is deflected for a corner.

Nothing to do, Lazio second in the group

There Lazio does not break through, the greatest opportunity has it Luis Alberto with a shot from outside the box but too angled. Soon after Zaccagni head fails to give power e Muslera para calm. In the end the Biancocelesti fail to break through the Turkish wall, it is 0-0 at the Olimpico. In February, the team of Sarri will have to play the playoffs to access the round of 16.

