Lazio, Pedro out until the January break? The latest on the injury

At Lazio there is a slight apprehension about the health conditions of Pedro, who surrendered to a calf problem in Salerno. He will certainly miss two games, and is aiming for a post-break return.

Lazio, Pedro’s conditions

Lazio has just found victory in the league by storming the Salernitana field. In the 0-3 of Arechi, however, the price to pay was high, with Pedro who abandoned the contest after giving Immobile the assist for the goal of the provisional doubling. For the Spaniard it was a muscle problem in his calf, which forced him to leave the pitch to make room for Felipe Anderson.