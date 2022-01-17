Lazio, Pedro out until the January break? The latest on the injury

At Lazio there is a slight apprehension about the health conditions of Pedro, who surrendered to a calf problem in Salerno. He will certainly miss two games, and is aiming for a post-break return.
Lazio, Pedro’s conditions
Lazio has just found victory in the league by storming the Salernitana field. In the 0-3 of Arechi, however, the price to pay was high, with Pedro who abandoned the contest after giving Immobile the assist for the goal of the provisional doubling. For the Spaniard it was a muscle problem in his calf, which forced him to leave the pitch to make room for Felipe Anderson.
Lazio, when is Pedro returning?
Bittersweet sensations at Lazio, and also for the Biancoceleste medical staff. S.It appears that Pedro in fact stopped just in time to avoid worse troubles. The certainty is that he will miss tomorrow’s match in the Italian Cup against Udinese, where there will still be several second lines, but his absence in the big league match against Atalanta is now also certain. Lazio hopes to get him back after returning from the stop for the trip to Florence. In the meantime, Acerbi will also be missing from Bergamo due to injury and Cataldi due to disqualification.