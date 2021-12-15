Lazio, Pedro will be there with Genoa. Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson take a risk

Lazio-Genoa, the possible choices of Mr. Sarri

Among the goalposts confirmed Strakosha in place of Reina, Luiz Felipe with Acerbi central couple, no doubt about Hysaj on the left, on the right Lazzari threatens Marusic starting from 1 ‘. Basic and Luis Alberto play one of the three starting jerseys in the middle, the other two places will be occupied by Milinkovic-Savic and Cataldi. In front of the untouchable building in the middle, the recovered Pedro on the right, then runoff between Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni on the left, with the former Verona slightly ahead in the current state of affairs.