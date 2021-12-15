Lazio, Pedro will be there with Genoa. Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson take a risk
Preparation continues at Lazio for the match on Friday evening, the biancocelesti will face Genoa in the 18th matchday of Serie A 2021/22, appointment at 18:30 at the Olimpico: tactical tests in particular today for the group led by Mr. Maurizio Sarri, good news from the infirmary.
Recover Pedro, Lazio in full against Genoa
Regularly in the Pedro group, as well as Zaccagni and Luis Alberto who in any case had already returned yesterday: absorbed the fatigue in the calf suffered against Sassuolo, the Capitoline coach will therefore have plenty on the trocar for the match against Genoa. There will, of course, also be Milinkovic-Savic after serving a round of disqualification.
Lazio-Genoa, the possible choices of Mr. Sarri
Among the goalposts confirmed Strakosha in place of Reina, Luiz Felipe with Acerbi central couple, no doubt about Hysaj on the left, on the right Lazzari threatens Marusic starting from 1 ‘. Basic and Luis Alberto play one of the three starting jerseys in the middle, the other two places will be occupied by Milinkovic-Savic and Cataldi. In front of the untouchable building in the middle, the recovered Pedro on the right, then runoff between Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni on the left, with the former Verona slightly ahead in the current state of affairs.