Lazio, Peruzzi attacks: ‘Lotito is opinionated and believes himself anointed by the Lord. Only he and Tare count ‘| A league

Hard attack by Angelo Peruzzi to Claudio Lotito and to Lazio. The former goalkeeper and Biancoceleste manager spoke to Radiosei: “I heard about the players who left the Christmas dinner, but they say it was not done on purpose. It seems strange to me that the players get up and walk away, it’s not polite. With Peruzzi they would have left at 9 instead of 11. Such a thing would have made me very angry. I think it wouldn’t have happened anyway ”. ON THE RETURN TO LAZIO – “There will never be the possibility of a return, but not on my part, but on the part of President Lotito: that’s the last thing he thinks about. He has ten thousand qualities, but he has two flaws, he is opinionated and believes he is anointed by the Lord. These two defects upset all the qualities it has, which are a thousand, I do not question it. Revealing these two faults, you think he drops to call me, but not even dead. He doesn’t think about it at all. In a company where I worked as an executive for five years, and I think something has done, I walk away and they haven’t even made a statement saying that this dotty got off the hook, goodbye. Do they say anything about players on social media and couldn’t they make such a communication? If they didn’t, then it was right for me to leave. I am a bit disappointed, it means that then all my assumptions about not counting anything anymore were true. I don’t know how this situation came about. Lotito has those two defects and the other who commands the same thing with him. Because only they know things, the others are all stupid. Is the other Tare? Oh yeah. You don’t count for anything, because the two of them matter. In there you can’t work as you would like and so at some point goodbye and thanks. I also told the president: if I have to have three permits to have a bucket of paint for the door, it means that I don’t count for anything, I’m like the usher. If I ask for a paint bucket, after three minutes the one who paints the doors must arrive. Return proposal? Unrealizable. I love Lazio, the boys and the environment a good of the soul. I have been there over ten years, it has been a piece of my life. But I’d go back to the conditions I say, that is, those I asked for when I arrived five years ago: in my field I had to move without anyone hindering my work and instead they don’t make me count for anything. They tell you yes, you can do what you want, but ultimately they don’t make you count for anything “.