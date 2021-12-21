Lazio, Peruzzi with a straight leg: “Lotito has a thousand qualities, but he believes he is anointed by the Lord”

Very hard intervention by Angelo Peruzzi, former club manager of the Lazio. Reached by RadioYou are, the former goalkeeper spoke of his farewell to the Biancoceleste club. Of course, we also talk about current events: “I heard about the players who left the Christmas dinner, but they say it was not done on purpose. It seems strange to me that the players get up and go away, it’s not polite. With Peruzzi would have left at 9 instead of 11 (laughs). Such a thing would have made me very angry. I think it would not have happened anyway. “

Is his return possible?

“There will never be the possibility of a return, but not on my part, but on the part of President Lotito: it is the last thing he thinks about. He has ten thousand qualities, but he has two flaws, he is opinionated and believes himself anointed by the Lord . These two defects upset all the qualities he has, which are a thousand, I do not question him. Revealing these two defects, you think that he is lowering himself to call me, but not even dead. He does not think about it. In a society in which I worked as an executive for five years, and I think something has done, I walk away and they didn’t even make a statement to say that this dotter out of the box, goodbye. They say anything about gamers on social media and they couldn’t do If they didn’t, then it was right for me to go away. I’m a bit disappointed, it means that then all my assumptions about not counting anything were true. I don’t know how it came about. create this situation. ”Lotito has those two defects you and the other who commands the same thing with him. Because only they know things, the others are all stupid. Is the other Tare? Oh yeah. You don’t count for anything, because the two of them matter. In there you can’t work as you would like and so at some point goodbye and thanks. I also told the president: if I have to have three permits to have a bucket of paint for the door, it means that I don’t count for anything, I’m like the usher. If I ask for a paint bucket, after three minutes the one who paints the doors must arrive. Return proposal? Unrealizable. I love Lazio, the boys and the environment a good of the soul. I have been there over ten years, it has been a piece of my life. But I’d go back to the conditions I say, that is, those I asked for when I arrived five years ago: in my field I had to move without anyone hindering my work and instead they don’t make me count for anything. They tell you yes, you can do whatever you want, but ultimately they don’t make you count for anything. “