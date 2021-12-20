Sports

Lazio, Property absent. Sarri gives the rose a gift

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 8 2 minutes read

FORMELLO – The unloading session before the free day “given” by Sarri. There Lazio finds himself on the field a few hours after the victory over Genoa: squad split in half, as usual, with only the players who remained out yesterday (or entered the second half) on the field engaged in technical training. For their bulls and exercises with the ball before the match on a reduced pitch (super goal by Moro). The others remained in the gym, only 6 yesterday’s owners (Pedro, Cataldi, Marusic, Felipe Anderson, Basic and Zaccagni) appeared on the pitch for some extension. Saturday of work and Sunday of rest, from Monday we will begin to think about Venice, to be tackled on Wednesday in the last engagement of 2021.

PROPERTY. Sarri’s hope is that he can hug in time Property, out with Genoa due to an instestinal influence. The doubt remains, Ciro tries to return and recover the attack, yesterday left to the three “little ones” Pedro, Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni. Should the forfeit be renewed, the Biancoceleste coach will continue on this path confirming the Brazilian at the center of the trident. In midfield, given the performance in the second half, he re-launched his candidacy Luis Alberto, author of two Mago assists from the bench (the last one to succeed was Zarate against Catania in 2011). It would pay the price Basic. Milinkovic and Cataldi keep their shirts tight.

Posted on 18/12

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 8 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Let’s see if we can recover Smalling, Ibanez and Zaniolo. I’m an emergency coach, in other parts I was used to suffering less”

6 days ago

Fiorentina-Milan 4-2: Vlahovic closes it | LIVE NEWS

4 weeks ago

Juventus, goals against the crisis: the attack is struggling, Allegri’s moves

November 12, 2021

Mertens 140 of quality, Ospina does what it can! Di Lorenzo a train, Zielinski wedges himself

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button