Lazio, Property absent. Sarri gives the rose a gift

FORMELLO – The unloading session before the free day “given” by Sarri. There Lazio finds himself on the field a few hours after the victory over Genoa: squad split in half, as usual, with only the players who remained out yesterday (or entered the second half) on the field engaged in technical training. For their bulls and exercises with the ball before the match on a reduced pitch (super goal by Moro). The others remained in the gym, only 6 yesterday’s owners (Pedro, Cataldi, Marusic, Felipe Anderson, Basic and Zaccagni) appeared on the pitch for some extension. Saturday of work and Sunday of rest, from Monday we will begin to think about Venice, to be tackled on Wednesday in the last engagement of 2021.

PROPERTY. Sarri’s hope is that he can hug in time Property, out with Genoa due to an instestinal influence. The doubt remains, Ciro tries to return and recover the attack, yesterday left to the three “little ones” Pedro, Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni. Should the forfeit be renewed, the Biancoceleste coach will continue on this path confirming the Brazilian at the center of the trident. In midfield, given the performance in the second half, he re-launched his candidacy Luis Alberto, author of two Mago assists from the bench (the last one to succeed was Zarate against Catania in 2011). It would pay the price Basic. Milinkovic and Cataldi keep their shirts tight.