Lazio, Property alarm: Felipe tried false nueve

FORMELLO – Property alarm, out in the finish of the match against Genoa. Ciro skipped training due to gastrointestinal problems, to understand if he will be able to recover in time and give his ok to Sarri for tomorrow’s match. The match is at a short distance, there is great concern, the attacker would also have manifested flu symptoms. Felipe Anderson moved this afternoon as a fake new escort: the Brazilian was deployed in the center of one of the two tridents (on the other side Muriqi), he could be employed in that position in the event of a heavy forfeit by Immobile. Ciro is in very strong doubt, with him available the ballot would be on the right between Pedro (recovered from calf fatigue) and Anderson himself, hoping for a raise given the less than optimal conditions of the Spaniard, who came out bruised from the race at Mapei.

DECISIONS. Zaccagni on the eve is the only one sure of the jersey in the trident. In midfield Milinkovic returns from disqualification, Cataldi will be in charge, he will be preferred again to Leiva. On the center-left Basic and Luis Alberto are playing for the place, who has disposed of the resentment in the right thigh flexor. The Magician could find space in the starting block. In defense, the choices seem more obvious: the same goalkeeper (Strakosha) and the same line seen on Sunday, Luiz Felipe and Acerbi in the middle, Hysaj and Marusic on the flanks.

LIKELY TRAINING (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni. Available: Reina, Adamonis, Lazzari, Patric, Radu, Leiva, Escalante, Akpa Akpro, Basic, Muriqi, Moro. Annex: Sarri.

Posted on 12/16