Lazio, Property in search of Inzaghi’s record
After the last brace at Lokomotiv Moscow, the forward is at 19, just one goal from his former coach. After Piola in the general classification, the next record is just around the corner
On the hunt for another record. The echo for the record of best striker ever in Lazio has not yet died down (with a lot of awards at the Olimpico before the match with Juve) that Ciro Immobile has already targeted another historical record of his company. That of the best scorer of all time in the European cups. The brace scored in Moscow against Lokomotiv (both goals came from the spot) brought the number of goals scored in Europe by Ciro with the Lazio shirt to 19. Only his former coach Simone Inzaghi has achieved more. The current Inter coach has in fact scored 20 times in the continental cups with the Biancoceleste shirt. Immobile now has the opportunity to get his hands on this record too, after having taken away from Silvio Piola that of the total goals in biancoceleste. The world champion of the 30s scored 159 goals for Lazio. His record lasted for almost 80 years only to be beaten by Immobile in recent weeks. Ciro first reached Piola and then detached him. Now he is at 163, more and more alone at the top of the all-time goalscorer of the Roman club.
Head to Naples
–
Of Ciro’s 19 European goals, 14 were scored in the Europa League (an event whose top scorer the Lazio also won in 2018), the other 4 goals instead arrived in the Champions League, a competition in which Immobile had already scored 4 goals with the Borussia Dortmund shirt in the 2014-15 season. The total of his European goals is therefore 23. Now, however, there is a need to update the Italian ones. Both because last Sunday, with him stopped in the pits due to a calf injury, the Lazio forward was joined by Vlahovic at the top of the Serie A scorers. And because, after the internal knockout with Juve, Lazio must restart. The match that awaits her, however, is not easy. The biancocelesti will in fact visit the leaders Naples. A match that, among other things, for Immobile (born in Torre Annunziata, a few kilometers from the Campania capital) has a particular flavor. Al Maradona (who was then still called San Paolo) scored his 36th goal of the 2020-21 championship in the summer of 2020, a goal that allowed him to equal Higuain’s record as the most prolific scorer in a single tournament of A. E in short, a stadium that evokes good memories. Ideal for continuing to score.
November 26, 2021 (change November 26, 2021 | 14:45)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED