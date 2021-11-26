Lazio, Property in search of Inzaghi’s record

On the hunt for another record. The echo for the record of best striker ever in Lazio has not yet died down (with a lot of awards at the Olimpico before the match with Juve) that Ciro Immobile has already targeted another historical record of his company. That of the best scorer of all time in the European cups. The brace scored in Moscow against Lokomotiv (both goals came from the spot) brought the number of goals scored in Europe by Ciro with the Lazio shirt to 19. Only his former coach Simone Inzaghi has achieved more. The current Inter coach has in fact scored 20 times in the continental cups with the Biancoceleste shirt. Immobile now has the opportunity to get his hands on this record too, after having taken away from Silvio Piola that of the total goals in biancoceleste. The world champion of the 30s scored 159 goals for Lazio. His record lasted for almost 80 years only to be beaten by Immobile in recent weeks. Ciro first reached Piola and then detached him. Now he is at 163, more and more alone at the top of the all-time goalscorer of the Roman club.