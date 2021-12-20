Sports

Lazio, Property out. Sarri between confirmations and muscle discomfort

FORMELLO – Genoa behind, Venezia already in front. Immobile out also for the last one of 2021, Ciro has not trained with the team, he is in quarantine, he must be considered unavailable for the away match on Wednesday. Forfeit to be considered certain. Go ahead with the light trident, then: Sarri will confirm the attack with Pedro and Zaccagni on either side of Felipe Anderson. Today the Brazilian moved again as a false nueve during the first tactical tests. First jump to Luiz Felipe and Hysaj. The Albanian is struggling with a slight resentment in the adductor of the right leg. He could grit his teeth and give his ok tomorrow, Lazzari or Radu keep themselves ready in case he is spared. At the moment there don’t seem to be any particular problems.

LAST. In midfield he hopes for Luis Alberto, who got in well in the second half with Genoa (double assist). The place is played with Basic, this time he could win and ask for the trio with Milinkovic and Cataldi. Behind it depends on Hysaj. The line, barring surprises, will be that of the latest releases: Luiz Felipe and Acerbi in the middle, Marusic on the wing. This is the probable protection department of Strakosha, now a permanent holder between the posts.

