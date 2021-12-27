Lazio, revolving doors on the outside: Lazzari towards the farewell, Kurzawa opportunity | First page

An intense transfer session is expected for Lazio in January. To give up the many redundancies and profiles not suitable for Sarri’s game, to begin to fix some weak points of the squad. The revolution will then continue in the summer, but one of the areas where they will try to intervene immediately is on the defensive lanes.

LAZZARI ON THE MARKET – Lazzari’s adaptation in a role not his, to rotate with Hysaj and Marusic, did not go as expected. The former Spal then ended up on the market. Torino is interested (it would be perfect for Juric’s 3-5-2, ed), but Bologna has also set their sights seriously on the 27-year-old from Vicenza. A first offer of 8 million was judged too low, but from Emilia they ensure that the parties are working under the radar. It remains to be seen whether a possible transfer to the city of Bologna would be good for the player. Atalanta must also be added to the list of suitors, who however seem more willing to monitor the situation for June, should the number 29 remain in Rome in the coming months. If, on the other hand, his transfer were to go through in this session, the way would be even more clear for a new addition, suitable for 4-3-3.

KURZAWA OPPORTUNITY – The track that leads to Van Aanholt, in a hypothetical exchange with Galatasaray for Muriqi, does not seem practicable. The intriguing occasion can then be Layvin Kurzawa, offered to Lazio in these days. The PSG class of ’92 is on the fringes of the squad and would not like to continue to rot between the bench and the grandstand. The French club also needs to sell in order not to risk penalties after the heavy spending last summer. It’s a experienced player that Sarri likes. The obstacle, however, is the engagement. Lotito and Tare would gladly satisfy the coach with a profile like his, but i 4 million net which takes now are too many for the Biancocelesti parameters. The operation would be feasible only if the Parisians covered part of the salary for the next six months, which would then have to be revised downwards anyway. For now, the alternatives Willems, Gudmundsson and Casale remain in the background, bounced around in the newspapers in recent days.