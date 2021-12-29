Lazio, Santon offered for the band. Roma is studying the termination of the contract

ROME – Who knows what Rome and Lazio they cannot do themselves another favor on the market. After the passage of Pedro Rodriguez at the court of Maurizio Sarri in the past summer window, it was offered to the biancoceleste club another Giallorossi player, Davide Santon. Left out of the squad by José Mourinho, the thirty-year-old full-back since the beginning of the summer has been training individually in Trigoria together with the other redundant, Federico Fazio. His contract expires in June 2022 , but the farewell from Rome could arrive as early as January.

Lazio, offered Santon but for now it does not interest

The Lazio sporting director does not seem to be interested in the player at the moment, first evaluating other possible hypotheses on the band. For now, a “no thank you”, but in a market with few opportunities like the one in January no hypothesis is totally excluded.

In any case Tiago Pinto at the beginning of 2022 he will have a meeting with the full-back agent for work on the termination of the contract. The parties will work on the player’s severance pay and on a new player accommodation (which interests a Turin And Cagliari), remained on the sidelines despite the absence of an alternative to Karsdorp.