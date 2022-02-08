Lazio, Sarri against the new Italian Cup: ‘Among the most unsportsmanlike tournaments in the world’ | First page

On the eve of the Coppa Italia quarter-final against Milan, the coach of the Lazio Maurizio Sarri made some statements to the microphones of the official media of the biancoceleste club:

UNSPORTING CUP “Both we and them arrive with the right conditions. They have won a derby that gives a lot of fuel, but we too have won an important match. We are sorry that this competition is among the most unsporting in the world, with draws that it is not clear how. where they are made. An event made to favor TV by making only the favorites go forward.

MATCH ON ITSELF “We have to go and play for it at all costs, against a team that is playing for a Scudetto it will not be easy. We have certainly changed a lot, but we must also see how much they have improved even if they had less margins since they have been together for longer. and they were already at an excellent level. But knockout matches are history in themselves, it’s hard to say which match can come out. “

AIMS “I still have no idea about the formation. We will have to play a game without conditioning. In the championship we had lost clearly, but we must not be influenced. We must have a lot of motivation because we in the league are in no man’s land and the cup can become an important goal. . Until the situation is clearer for us, we must forcibly shoot all cartridges in all demonstrations “.