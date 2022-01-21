Lazio, Sarri attacks FIFA: “Remove the bone, serve the squad of 30 players”

Follow Maurizio Sarri’s press conference in Formello live in view of Lazio-Atalanta

(Press F5 to update …)

On the defensive phase: “We had a good defensive phase in Salerno and with Udinese. We will see tomorrow, the margins of error are reduced. I don’t know if we will be able to reach the Champions League. Now we are interested in finding continuity. We have scored 10 points in the last 5 days, we are on the right way”.

How does Lazio arrive at the match? “We have several absences. We have to give continuity to the latest performances. The result depends on small details.”

Have you or Gasperini changed more since the first meeting? “We have both changed, it is normal. In 17 years, in football as in life, it is natural that one changes.”

On Atalanta and Fiorentina: “Atalanta have been great for some time. I’ve been saying Fiorentina are strong for months.”

On programming: “Now I’m only thinking about Atalanta, there will be a way to talk about something else”.

On Zaccagni and Luiz Felipe: “I don’t know what Luiz Felipe will do. Lazio want to keep him. He is a growing boy and the will is to keep him. We’ll see if Zaccagni will be able to play, we’ll try today.”

On Milinkovic and Luis Alberto: “They are growing and both are doing well. Tomorrow is a difficult match, but right now they are satisfying me.”

About Lucas Leiva: “He’s fine, he made a series of good entries in the last few games. He did well with Udinese, I took him off at half-time so as not to take risks.”

On the rest of Atalanta: “The calendar is this. It seems to me that the bone is being stripped at all levels, national, European, world. They will make the world championship with 60 teams … There is a world championship in winter, the away goal rule is lifted and so many games will end up in extra time. It is played every three days. They had at least 30 players registered. Having played a week ago is clear that it is different from having played 3 days ago. “

Where should the team work? “We have to find continuity. In the Italian Cup we had to win in the 90 minutes. We have to improve in concreteness and in closing matches.”

About Patric: “He has done well lately, he gives us something more in terms of setting. I will evaluate whether to play him or Hysaj also based on Atalanta’s choices.”

January 21, 2022 (change January 21, 2022 | 15:49)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link