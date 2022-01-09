Lazio, Sarri: ‘Contract? When it arrives I sign. On Radu, Acerbi, Zaccagni and the pandemic … ‘| A league

First big match of 2022 for Lazio. Tomorrow the biancocelesti will be engaged at the Meazza against the Inter of the former Simone Inzaghi. Today mister Maurizio Sarri spoke thus of the match in press conference in Formello:

LAST PERFORMANCE – “I am sorry that the result affects the performance. Lazio played a high quality match and created with continuity, I am sorry that the performance is affected by defensive inattention that cost us two points again.”

ZACCAGNI – “Zaccagni had two or three setbacks, then he began to get into great physical and mental condition and once inside our mechanisms he is doing well and leaves the feeling of still having room for improvement”.

EXPECTATIONS FOR TOMORROW – “Tomorrow is a difficult match, but I would like to see the courage on the part of the team to go and face a strong opponent, with extraordinary numbers in a stadium that is not easy to play in.”

ERRORS AND DEFECTS – “We are making some individual and departmental mistakes too many. I am not referring only to the defenders, because in the actions that lead to the goals, the mistakes are also of the attackers and midfielders, we are working on it. I do not think we have underestimated Empoli, who has Champions League numbers away from home. The first goal is casual. The second is not, I see it too often in training and it is the result of our defect, a DNA to be eradicated. “

SOLUTIONS IN DEFENSE – “I never gave any scoring. Leiva could also play central, he did it at Liverpool. He did it in Venice as well. Radu, however, has given us great signals in the last month and it is right to take him into consideration.”

BASIC AND ANDERSON – “Basic is fine, he had no muscle problems. A few days ago the small pubic pain that he had seemed to disappear and so I think he can be recruited for tomorrow. You know what I think of Anderson, but with a player like this you have to accept also the defects. training was that he was back to 100% physically and mentally. If he reset or at least limited the ups and downs, he would be an extraordinary player. “

RADU – “In the last period Radu has done better as a full-back, but he is an experienced player and I think he can also play as a central player, especially now that he gives me the impression of being physically and mentally well.”

RENEWAL AND MARKET – “I don’t know if the contract has arrived or not, I don’t call my lawyer the day before the game, but if it arrives he will sign it. I don’t know what extent the injury to Acerbi is. now. And even at the transfer market level I have no updates. I can’t always think about the transfer market, we have to prepare the matches. There are those who take care of it. “

CLOSED STAGES – “The health problem affects everyone’s life. If you consider that the pandemic is dangerous, everything closes. Otherwise it is like a fever. It is impossible to continue like this. field to those who have passion “.

EQUILIBRIUM – “With Udinese we caught 3-4 counter-attacks on open pitch. In the last one we conceded 3 goals per team. Talking about balance is complicated. Our solutions are extremely offensive, but that didn’t affect the goals scored in the game. last game”.