Lazio, Sarri in an emergency with Pedro and Zaccagni out: recovery times

Race of Italian Cup filed for the Lazio that thanks to Ciro’s network Property arrives at the quarter finaland where will challenge the Milan. The next match scheduled, the one againstAtalanta, but it is scary not only for the opponent but also for theemergency to which mister Sarri will have to cope. The injury of Pedro, muscle problem in the soleus, will force the Spaniard to a fifteen days off and to him is also added the sprained anklesto remedied yesterday by Zaccagni.

As reported by the usual press review of Radiosei the recovery times are still uncertain: Pedrito could come back after the break in the match against Fiorentina, scheduled for February 6, or for the quarter-finals that will be there immediately after. The recovery of Zaccagni for Saturday’s big match he is very much in doubt and Sarri could be left alone with Felipe Anderson. The baby-ali, Raul Moro and Luka Romero, both took over yesterday must therefore be ready.

CLICK HERE TO RETURN TO THE HOME PAGE

Caressa: “There is an Inter player who would suit Lazio”

Lazio-Udinese, the report cards of the newspapers: Ciro always thinks about it, Milinkovic dominates