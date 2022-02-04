Lazio, Sarri: ‘Market? Needless to talk about it, I’ll do with what I have. I tell Lotito what I think, Cabral I know little ‘| First page

Archived the January transfer market – with all the aggregate trail of controversy – it’s time to dive back into the championship for Lazio. Maurizio Sarri spoke at the press conference in Formello on the eve of their departure for Florence, where tomorrow evening the Biancocelesti will face Fiorentina in a direct match for Europe.

THE OPPONENT “Tomorrow we measure ourselves in terms of defense, the team now helps the line more and is shorter and more compact, I hope that the defensive phase of the last matches will be confirmed tomorrow as well. It will be a very difficult match because Fiorentina’s performance in home speaks clearly with a strong offensive potential and they always know how to get into the game to the fullest. “

THE MOMENT “In the last twelve we have lost only to Sassuolo and to Inter. The team is growing and therefore I do not think the moment is delicate. The transfer market is over, it is useless to talk about it. team. Instead we have to do better with what we have and for me there is a chance to do it. I have to keep the team away from alibis. The other day we had a lunch that we have wanted to organize for some time. The mood of the team is good. . From the point of view of the solidity of relations he is in a good moment. Basic has experienced an episode that has shaken him a little, but I think it’s normal. But it ends there. On the field he is fine. Kamenovic is out for some bureaucratic problems and at this moment he is not with us. “

CABRAL “Let’s see what Cabral can give us. I know him little, but within the staff there are those who, even if superficially, have followed him. At the moment, physically he has something less than ours, because he is returning from an injury. He trained little during the week, so he lacks something. He has good acceleration numbers and we tested him as a winger. We’ll see as a central striker, but for me Anderson can play there too. Marusic yesterday had some plaques on his tonsils and the doctor he preferred to keep him at rest with antibiotics. But he trained today. ”

RELATIONSHIP WITH LOTITO “I heard the president a couple of days ago, without problems. We have a direct relationship, without bitterness. He tells me what he thinks and I tell him what I think”.

RECOVERY “Pedro has been standing still for some time, but he is so brilliant that he always seems to be fine. The problem is sealing. You just have to consider whether to get it started immediately or whether to let it in later. But he has a non-ordinary brilliance and it always seems like he can be fine. Unripe he is still working separately. I think that in a few days he will be back in the group, but I am not sure. The next check is Tuesday or Wednesday morning, from there we will decide. Radu, on the other hand, is quite well. In the last 2-3 months he has always been fine, apart from a small problem in the last 10 days, but he has already returned to what we had left. “

DIFFICULT CALENDAR “For now let’s think about tomorrow’s match, then the other six. We will have to concentrate only on this. Then later we will see who will be tired and who will not.”