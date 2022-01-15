Lazio, Sarri: “Milinkovic and Immobile improved, Lazzari couldn’t afford it”

The Lazio coach: “We are finding the right continuity. The market? I’m studying, but I still don’t understand how the indebted teams manage to have the liquidity index in place”

Continuity. It is the word that makes Maurizio Sarri happiest, more than the fat victory of Salerno. The Lazio coach underlines this after the match: “We are making progress in what we have been looking for for a few months. In the last five games we have collected ten points, the only defeat came in Milan against Inter, where we have played a decent game, however. It is a sign of continuity that is coming, even if Covid remains a bugbear for everyone. I hope that this minimum of continuity that we have found with so much effort remains intact, at least in terms of performance. We need to make other big steps, the team has a good level of application in training, but they don’t always manage to get into the game with the right mental energy. And this penalized us a lot. “

the singles – In the match in Salerno, Milinkovic with his inventions and Immobile with his goals emerged above all. “In my career – continues Sarri – I have been lucky enough to coach top level midfielders, Kantè, Kovacic, Hamsik, Zielinski … Milinkovic is certainly one of these. It seems to me, however, that in the last two months he has made a path of completeness. He is concrete in the way he plays, before he lost balls and tackles in a banal way, now he plays with less superficiality. It can become … big stuff “. Immobile “has taken another step forward. It was said that he was not good at playing with the team, instead he is giving us a lot, he is not only a phenomenal player in the area. The thing that makes me happy is that this does not penalize him in made up of goals scored, indeed “.

the anger of lazarus – There is also the angry exultation of Lazzari after the 3-0. But Sarri justifies it: “He pays for sins that are not his in terms of choices. He has offensive characteristics, but since Lazio have not managed to find defensive solidity in recent months, at a certain point of the season we could not afford it, that’s all, we hope to be able to do so in the future “. In the end, a joke about the market and the liquidity index: “I’m starting to study, what I still don’t understand is how indebted teams manage to have the liquidity index in place … As far as we’re concerned, if it goes out someone will be replaced, otherwise we will go on like this. Society knows what I need. “

