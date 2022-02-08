Lazio, Sarri: “The Italian Cup is unsportsmanlike: it favors the top teams for television needs”

On the eve of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup against Milanthe biancoceleste coach Maurizio Sarri has released the following statements to Lazio Style Channel.

Mister, how do Milan and Lazio arrive at this match?

“With the right conditions both teams. They have won a derby that gives you a lot of fuel, but we too have won an important match. The Italian Cup is one of the most unsportsmanlike competitions in the world, it is clearly made to get certain teams to live on television. It is not known when, where and who makes the draws. But that’s the way it is and we’ll play it better ”.

How much has Lazio changed compared to the first leg with Milan?

“We have certainly changed, even if we have to see how much they have changed. Each match, especially the direct elimination ones, is a story in itself “.

Can you give any indications on training?

“I still have absolutely no idea. We must not be conditioned by the championship game in which we lost clearly. We have to play with a lot of motivation: for us who are in no man’s land the Coppa Italia is an important goal, for them instead, who are fighting for the Scudetto, it can be a secondary goal. We now have to fire as many cartridges as possible ”.