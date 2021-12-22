Lazio, Sarri: “We are on the right path. Renewal? If I get it I’ll sign it”

It closes with a victory in 2021 of the Lazio who wins 3-1 at Venezia’s home. Maurizio Sarri, after the game, he said he was satisfied with the performance of his boys. Here are his words to Dazn’s microphones: “Especially in the first half it was the team closest to my ideas since the beginning of the year. Excellent dribble and movement without the ball, too bad we finished the first half in a draw, then luckily we fixed it. It is positive that in the last few we have conceded only 4 goals, the team is finding a certain solidity. Balance sheet? There are games in which it seems to be on the right path then you take steps backwards. In recent times it seems that the regressions are less, we seem to be on the The right path now. Goals? We just talked about rebuilding and trying to rejuvenate the squad knowing that it would be a difficult year. There were no special requests, there was no corporate pressure. If I sign the renewal tomorrow? I know, if I get it I’ll sign it. I have to hear from my lawyer but the days before the game I don’t talk about these things. “

The technician then spoke to the Lazio Style Channel microphones: “Especially for the two performances more than for the results. We had a good match against Genoa, today it was difficult against a team that was not easy to face. In the first half it seemed to me a Lazio close to my ideas. I’m sorry that the first half ended 1 to 1 because the pitch said something else. We did well in the second half to stay ahead and close it in a difficult moment because there were ten of us left due to Acerbi’s injury, it was a complicated end then luckily we closed it. When there are ten of them too, we went 4 -4 -1 with Pedro in front but beyond these unfortunate contingencies, the rest of the match went well “

UNERBI– “He has to investigate now let’s see, tomorrow it could be early to get an idea and the day after tomorrow we will clarify our ideas. There is a concern that there is a small muscle injury “

BALANCE – “It is a troubled path because we made a few steps forward correspond to a few steps backwards. It wasn’t linear, big games bad games. In recent times, perhaps there is a feeling that there are fewer games that we make mistakes than before. Because some games you can also lose or win but without making a mistake. After Napoli we had a good continuity despite having lost in Sassuolo but he could have stayed there. After having conceded 8 goals in two games and 4 in five, it is not the solidity that I would like to see but it seems that a minimum of solidity is beginning to be found. Tortuous path but proceeds “

SQUAD – “In the second half we were very good from the point of view of character and the desire to want to bring home the result at all costs. We made a mistake in snatching the game, every ball we won back we wanted to shoot at goal after three passes instead it was a moment of the game in which we had the ball and we had to dribble. The first half was more difficult to play certainly because the spaces were smaller but we did well, we may have missed the last pass sometimes but the dribble was at a good level and on turnovers we didn’t restart them that much. This is a team that can do badly when it starts again, the first half from a tactical point of view was done well. The second was done well from a character point of view “

NEW CYCLE – “It is a circle that cannot be closed at this moment and has just begun. Among all the difficulties we have faced in this first round there are strongly positive aspects and I begin to have the feeling that this team can grow well. I have always been doubtful about the times but I tell you that it can also happen quickly “