Lazio, Sarri: “We can’t define ourselves as a team yet. Transfer market? We need something coming in”

Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach, speaks to the microphones of Sky after the incredible 4-4 against Udinese: “I’m sorry to have seen the victory fade at the last minute due to a free kick where Zaccagni was held by the arm. A bitter taste remains. In the first half we were probably confused still sick from the Napoli disaster. We had a great reaction, we took the lead and it seemed that the game was dead. But we conceded the goal in the 97th minute. “

On the reaction after Naples

“You shouldn’t need it, if anything you need continuity in determination, in application. Instead in some matches we are empty and empty. Playing on Thursdays can create problems. Of course, sometimes we switch off and are forced to react”.

On the gaps seen against Udinese

“We are wrong too much in the defensive phase and I am not referring only to the defensive department. Allowing open field in this way also means that there are mistakes on the part of our midfielders.

At what point are Lazio?

“We are at a point where there are many difficulties. Every now and then certain things, certain concepts seem to have been acquired and the game after we are proved wrong. We have to find certainties on the pitch, we are not a team that can be defined as a team in the true sense of the word” .

Compared to Naples, what did you see in the eyes of your players?

“Tonight they were much more active. They got confused in the first half either because they were scared after what happened from Naples or because they were too eager to fix the game. The feeling is that they believed in making a comeback.”

Will you intervene on the market, perhaps in the defensive department?

“It depends on the club. Of course we need some operation. He can be an important player or a young player but we have to do something. If we do it in 2-3 markets, it depends on the club’s choices. We need something.”