Lazio, sell to buy. And for the defense there are two options

ROME – Lazio must first sell in order to buy. Usual market rhyme, but this time in January we need important and functional reinforcements to the team. Sarri’s requests were clear. Lotito and Tare have the task of placing the redundant players, those who play little and hitting the objectives shared with the coach. There is the liquidity index that conditions everything: operations with similar economic parameters must be closed, loans with loans for example, and engagements must also be paid.

The options for defense

The names of Kurzawa and Casale. The former plays at PSG, but is practically off the team. He is 29 years old, has a French passport and a very heavy salary (about 5 million). Newcastle’s interest should be recorded on him, which would guarantee him a salary in line with that issued by the French. Lazio, at those figures, does not get there. He could take out a loan with a right of redemption and ask PSG for help to cover half of the salary. The second option is all Italian: Nicolò Casale, 23, with Verona, is a defensive wild card who can also play as a full-back on the left. Also like Naples. Santon proposed by Roma, but Lazio denied the interest.

The redundancies to be placed

The names coming out are many and it will not be difficult to place them: Muriqi, Lazzari, Escalante plus Vavro, Jony, Durmisi and Lukaku. For Lazzari they will try to make exchanges, no one recognizes the price tag above 10 million euros. For Muriqi, who dreams of returning to Fenerbahce, there would be the option of Hull City, English Serie B team. Escalante and Vavro have requests in Spain, Lukaku could go to Vicenza, last in Serie B. There are no real offers at the moment. The rule, however, is always the same: sell to buy.