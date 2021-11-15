Lazio, sigh of relief for Immobile. But for Juventus it is a full-back emergency

Breath a sigh of relief, Maurizio Sarri, even if he then finds himself dealing with a new emergency. If yesterday the result of the resonance of Immobile gave good news, the technician of the Lazio from today he has to solve the problem of the full backs. For Saturday’s match against Juventus (6 pm), the only one available at the moment is Hysaj: Marusic he tested positive on Saturday with Montenegro (today he is waiting for the result of the molecular swab carried out yesterday) while Lazzari, who was injured in Marseille about ten days ago (calf injury), is not sure he will be able to recover by Saturday. The medical staff will certainly try and plan to make it, but the Commander studies plans B: that is Patric or Radu (with Hysaj on the right) as low side.

Returning to Property, the controls in Paideia gave him comfort: the edema in the left calf has almost completely disappeared. Will he be there against Juventus? The percentages are really minimal, but it’s a step up from Saturday, when they were zero. Ciro continues to carry out the therapies, alternating swimming pool and physiotherapy, waiting for the next exams to which he will undergo in the middle of the week. Certainly there will be in the away match of Naples, next November 28, against his friend Insigne.