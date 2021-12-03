“Lazio still sick after Naples. We need something from the market”

ROME – The classification is clear: Lazio ninth in the standings, detached from the train for Europe. The crazy 4-4 against Udinese appears, once again, a half misstep. In the post game, Maurizio Sarri commented on Sky Sport: “I would start from the end, we took a draw in a beautiful match. Zaccagni was held by the arm, we have a bitter taste in our mouth. First time in confusion, we were still sick after the Naples disaster. Then the reaction, the comeback and it seemed that the game was dead. And in the 99th minute the goal arrived. There are positives and negatives. I came out satisfied by the reaction, in the second half the team showed a desire to do and character. A lot of confusion in the first half “.

Sarri’s bitterness

“The reaction would not help, it would be better to find continuity in the determination, in the motivations, in the application. Instead, sometimes we are empty and empty. Playing on Thursdays can bring fatigue, but mental activation is needed. Sometimes we turn off, while continuity is needed. We also have moments in which we play as a team, but unfortunately we don’t do it continuously. Many mistakes in the defensive phase, but it does not mean mistakes in defense. With those goals on the counterattack it is also the fault of the midfielders. We pay for every mistake and a team that does not have solidity can also become unlucky ”.

The Sarri project

“We are at a point where there are many difficulties. Every so often it seems that certain concepts are acquired, in the match after no. We need to find certainties, we are not yet a team in the true sense of the word. Tonight I saw the most active boys, confused in the first half because they were afraid of what happened in the last few games. The feeling is that everyone believed in reversing the game. The market? It depends on what the company wants. We need some operation that can be important or a young one. Something needs to be done. Then whether we do it in two or three markets will depend on the company. “