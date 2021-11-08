“Lazio team of fascists”: the club takes the screenwriters of the TV series on Maradona to court

“Today these fascists want to humiliate us. They want to see us on our knees, in our house, but we won’t let them. ‘ These are the phrases contained in the incipit of the motivational speech of the character of Diego Armando Maradona to his teammates, before the match at San Paolo against Lazio (1984-’85), in the TV series Maradona: the blessed dream. The whole speech is actually the fruit of the writer’s imagination, and it was enough to infuriate the Biancocelesti fans. On social media and in chats, the video has gone viral: «A disgust», «shame». “He is a false historian.” And then again: «But who writes these scenes for you?», «Let’s boycott him, I’m in bad faith». The fans then recall how Maradona has always shown sympathy for Lazio, so much so that he trained in Formello and sang the team’s anthem.

Even the company has distanced itself from the series, issuing an official statement: «We can define ridiculous those few seconds that we have seen, in which in a completely arbitrary and improbable way words are attributed to the Argentine champion that he would never have uttered. Lazio at the time was certainly not in the ideal conditions to stop a team fighting for the Scudetto. Let alone to humiliate her. And then the reference to fascism, all the more hateful because it is evoked with a clear defamatory intent. In short, we have succeeded in the extraordinary result of insulting a supporter and a club, deviating from reality and also from the thought of Maradona himself ». “We will assert our rights to Amazon Prime and to the authors, the director and the screenwriters (BTF Media production, in co-production with Dhana Media and Latin We), asking as far as we are concerned that a scene as improbable as it is painful be cut”, concluded the club.

Read also: