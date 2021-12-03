Lazio, the best and the worst of Sarri

Everything and the opposite of everything, in full harmony with Lazio’s four months in the swing. The best and the worst of Sarri, who goes down at home against Udinese defending over his own half, in full Zeman style, and then overturns the verdict with his best men, those who make the difference, such as Immobile, Pedro and Milinkovic-Savic, now out of the context of a crazy game and ready to set up on their own. The Spaniard expresses his talent in the middle of the area and scores the fifth goal of the season (at no cost), the Serbian pulls out a shot from distance and then Acerbi, one of the big culprits on the first three Juventus goals, slips the right skullcap on free kick. There is nothing of the coach, from a tactical point of view, in this sensational comeback, there is probably a lot from an emotional point of view: the Tuscan coach, in the interval, must have raised his voice and reminded everyone what it means. playing for Lazio and what would have happened in the event of a third consecutive collapse, after those against Juve and Napoli. There is the immediate reaction, all emotional, with which Lazio cancels Udinese from the field, no longer bold and courageous as at the start: from 3-1 for Gotti to 4-3 for Sarri, the biancoceleste comeback seems a masterpiece, in ecstasy a people tormented by this cyclone of ups and downs, which no one can manage. But Arslan’s 4-4 arrives at the last second, who doesn’t believe his eyes when Lazio gives him ten meters of absolute freedom, obviously exploited to the maximum.

A draw that has the flavor of a defeat, especially because in ten (Patric expelled, once again among the worst) you overturn the game and then with Udinese itself in ten (Molina expelled, once again among the best of the bianconeri) you can protect her with the same willpower. Suddenly emptied of energy and attention, Lazio collapses on a banal and controllable punishment (perhaps even reversed), if only Reina, whose decline is consumed game after game, managed the disposition of her teammates, all lined up in front of the goal. and even more than ten meters away from Arslan. Nine points from the Champions League zone, Sarri now has to change his goals and impose on the club, a few days after the signing of the contract renewal, a decisive change of direction on the market. There are players who cannot participate in the Serie A championship but in particular in its football made up of rhythm, aggression and collective participation: it is not easy to build a competitive season with only two central positions (29 goals conceded in 14 games) , without a left-handed full-back (Radu purged, until yesterday evening), without an alternative to Immobile (via Caicedo, confirmed by Muriqi) and with an evidently declining goalkeeper and the second expiring of the contract: problems still preceding the arrival of Sarri, caused by market operations made in the dark, almost all bets and failed attempts, which Mau must no longer allow.