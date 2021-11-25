Lazio, the official formations: Patric for Lazzari, Immobile from 1 ‘

It is forbidden to make a mistake for the Lazio than against the Lokomotiv Moscow in Europa League a good chunk of qualification is played. Maurizio Sarri will send out the best possible training, net of absences and ailments. There will not be Marusic, still in Serbia due to Covid, while Property he will take back his starting position after last Saturday’s forfeit against Juventus. Pedro will initially leave room for a Zaccagni for a back problem. In midfield the same trio from Marseille could meet again, with Basic and Leiva instead of Milinkovic and Cataldi, more Luis Alberto. In defense, Patric won the ballot with Lazzari and will act on the right wing, Hysaj in the opposite lane. Between the poles he returns Strakosha. Here are the official formations:

Europa League – Matchday 5

Thursday 25 November, 6.45 pm

RZD Arena in Moscow

LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW (4-4-2): Khudyakov; Nenakhov, Jedvaj, Murilo, Rybus; Maradishvili, Barinov, Beka Beka; Rybchinskii, Lisakovich, Kamano. Available: Savin, Pablo, Smolov, Silyanov, Borisenko, Petrov, Cherny, Babkin, Khlynov, Zinovich. All .: Gidsol.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Luis Alberto, Leiva, Basic; Felipe Anderson, Immobil, Zaccagni. Available: Reina, Moretti, Lazzari, Radu, Cataldi, Akpa Akpro, Escalante, Milinkovic, Romero, Pedro, Moro, Muriqi. Coach: Sarri.

REFEREE: Artur Dias (POR)

ASSISTANTS: Rui Tavares (POR) – Paulo Soares (POR)

FOURTH MAN: Hugo Miguel (POR)

VAR: João Pinheiro (POR)

AVAR: Tiago Martins (POR)