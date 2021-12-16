Lazio, the players’ escape from the Christmas dinner: Lotito explodes

This also happens, in the dinner of Christmas from the Lazio from Claudio Lotito: seven players left the company before the Biancoceleste president’s speech, raising more than legitimate questions. Milinkovic, Radu, Felipe Anderson, Marusic, Basic, Kamenovic and Vavro they left the table for no specific reason, except for Felipe who apparently had agreed with the management and the president Lotito early exit.

Lotito’s furious reaction

“Rude, it’s not a behavior”, the president allegedly asserted in front of a similar behavior, certainly unwelcome on the part of the interested party, just in conjunction with his usual Christmas speech.

A gesture of rudeness, specifies the Corriere dello Sport, and so it was interpreted by the president, who would convey his personal impatience to Tare.

The groomed by Tare

It fell to the manager to curry the authors of this gesture in front of the technician, already in the smell of renewal, Maurizio Sarri the protagonists of an exit from the scene that is not only unscheduled, but sensational, public. And open to interpretation.

The company did not consider the attitudes assumed by the mutineers of the evening justified and justifiable who, according to what was verified by the same manager, would have had no plausible reason to boycott the speech of Lotito. They had not attended the evening Muriqi, for a family problem, e André Anderson and for having advised and agreed with the club their choice.

