Lazio, the probable formations: doubt about deputy Acerbi

Sarri has just over 24 hours to dispel the latest training doubts. At San Siro against Inter he will have to do without Acerbi, who was injured again against Empoli. In his place there is a runoff between Radu and Patric, but watch out for Leiva: at the press conference the coach said that the Brazilian has already played the center and can be employed in that position. In the Basic midfield, back at full capacity, the starting shirt is played with Luis Alberto. Milinkovic and Cataldi the certainties. The team mates of Immobile are also to be established: Zaccagni has shown that he can be a starter, but Felipe Anderson and Pedro could be more ready for the delicate race on Sunday evening.

The probable formations

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Sanchez. Coach: Inzaghi.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Radu, Marusic; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Basic; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. Available: Reina, Adamonis, Lazzari, Patric, Vavro, Leiva, A. Anderson, Luis Alberto, Zaccagni, Romero, Moro, Muriqi. Coach: Sarri.

