Lazio, the protest of the fans against the company explodes

Outside the gates of Formello banners and heavy chants against Lotito and Tare for the lack of action on the January market

The explodes protest by Lazio fans towards the biancoceleste society. Dozens of members of the group Ultras Lazioas announced, they found themselves outside the sports center where Immobile and his companions train, exhibiting banners and intoning heavy choirs towards the president Lotito and of the ds Tare. Above all, the inaction of the club in the January market, which ended with just one last minute purchase, that of Cabral from Sporting Lisbon. “Another market in the name of mediocrity, Lotito you are not worthy of this company”, the slogan appeared on the gates of Formello.

The dispute, which took place without particular excesses, therefore targeted the top management of the company, deemed not up to the Biancocelesti ambitions. The last winter market, for the fans, was only the straw that broke the camel’s back: “Eighteen years of shame and abuse – the voice that has been raised by the approximately 300 Lazio supporters who have gathered -. This presumption has broken us. The c … o! You don’t know what happens to the money. Lazio represents the sixth catchment area of ​​the league, but the money to make a sports program is never there, Lazio only needs it for its dirty business”.

As mentioned, the criticisms and insults have not spared either Igli Tarewhile a choir rose in favor of the former patron Sergio Cragnotti: “One president, there is only one president”.